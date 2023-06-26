MCCOY CONTRACTORS SIGNS TRAINING AGREEMENT WITH CIOB
Leading groundwork and civil engineering contractor McCoy Contractors has signed a Training Partnership Agreement with the Chartered Institute of Building.MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading groundwork and civil engineering contractor McCoy Contractors has signed a Training Partnership Agreement with the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), the world's largest and most influential professional body for construction management and leadership.
As part of its commitment to support staff with professional memberships and continuous personal development, McCoy Contractors’ partnership with the CIOB will allow staff to access greater support and advice in their training and development and to help them work towards chartered status.
Established in the UK in 1834, CIOB’s professional and vocational qualifications are seen as a mark of the highest levels of competence and professionalism within the construction industry worldwide.
On signing the agreement, Chris Haughey, Founder and Managing Director, McCoy Contractors said: “We are extremely proud to have formed this partnership which is an important step in the training and development of our staff, and their future careers.”
McCoy Contractors will now be able to offer bespoke training plans for its staff through the appropriate routes to Chartered Membership, along with access to CIOB CPD Events and support.
“We look forward to building on our relationship with the CIOB and seeing the benefits this will bring our staff,” added Chris Haughey.
McCoy Contractors was founded by Chris Haughey in 2016 and has grown to become one of the leading Groundwork and Civil Engineering contractors in the Midlands. The company consistently sets the highest standards in the groundworks industry and ensures every project is completed efficiently, safely and within the required timescale.
If you are interested in learning more about employment or training opportunities at McCoy Contractors contact amy.fullaway@mccoycontractors.co.uk
