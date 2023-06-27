Online Tutoring Buoys Student Success in the Digital Age: SkyLake Tutors CEO, Ethan Putterman
Ethan Andrew Putterman, CEO, SkyLake Tutors
With millions of students applying to university each year, online tutoring buoys classroom learning by helping students’ navigate pitfalls in the digital age.
We pride ourselves on online tutoring in the natural sciences and humanities. We offer help curated to each learner's needs. It is thrilling to see how SkyLake Tutors buoys academic achievement today.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, more high schools and colleges are welcoming the addition of online tutoring services to expand their academic regimen to meet student demand in the digital age. With millions of students taking online courses worldwide or searching for online help, tutoring accompanied by one-to-one support successfully buoys classroom learning by helping students’ unprepared for the rigors of higher education. Such online support or “curated tutoring” in which greater attention is paid to the idiosyncrasies of each student’s learning style, has been shown to be fundamental to academic success. Owing to diminishing funding for various educational programs throughout the South, or underfunding relative to the post-pandemic burdens on schools, online tutoring help can serve as a lifeline to academic success.
— Ethan Putterman
“Students are accustomed to a host of technologies and learning styles in today’s digital age,” said Ethan Putterman, CEO of SkyLake Tutors. "We pride ourselves on online tutoring in the natural sciences, humanities and beyond. We offer help curated to each learner's needs and unique skillset. It is thrilling to see how SkyLake Tutors buoys academic achievement relative to efforts by larger online platforms today."
More broadly, online tutoring is shown to be one of the best ways to support academic progress often exerting a greater impact on student learning than applications of educational resources without a personalized focus. In the digital age, students are not merely disadvantaged but risk getting left behind without home study help. An auxiliary support to classroom learning, online tutoring that promotes personalized or “customized learning” calibrated to individual learning styles and needs, is crucial. Taking nothing for granted, such efforts are designed to buoy, rather than replace or supplant, pedagogies based around the traditional classroom experience.
Having spent two decades consulting students over the course of his career, Ethan Putterman has found that many students are oftentimes unprepared for the post-secondary experience without the aid of tutoring support, unfortunately. "I spent thousands of hours consulting students and I found that a lot require academic support in core subjects before and after applying to college. Help during the final years of high school and first two years of university is essential to higher test scores and mastery of subject matter. A key component of SkyLake Tutors program is to make such help available, affordable and inviting in the digital age.”
About Ethan Andrew Putterman and SkyLake Tutors
Ethan Andrew Putterman is a technological consultant and educator based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. An expert on the relationship between innovation and university success, he is the CEO of two of the leading tutoring agencies in the South. With thirty years of experience working in education, Putterman possesses a core knowledge of the secondary admissions process at multiple levels. The author of a well-reviewed book, he is expanding his entrepreneurial practice in 2023. Aventura and SkyLake Tutors were founded in 2022 as an alternative to the "one-to-many" teaching model most extra-curricular learning centers offer by providing a personalized one-on-one online tutoring service to undergraduates.
Ethan Putterman
Aventura Tutors
+ +1 786-740-2074
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Online Tutoring Buoys Student Success