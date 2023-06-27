Tape Storage Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Tape Storage Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tape Storage Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers tape storage market analysis and every facet of the tape storage market research. As per TBRC’s tape storage market forecast, the tape storage market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.29 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.3% through the forecast period.
Growth in the adoption of tape storage by large enterprises across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest tape storage market share. Major tape storage market leaders include Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Lenovo, Overland Storage, Qualstar Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Seagate Technology PLC., Sony Corporation, QStar Technologies Inc., Spectra Logic Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.
Tape Storage Market Segments
1) By Capacity: Archiving, Backup
2) By Component: Tape Cartridges, Tape Vault
3) By Technology: LTO-1 To LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, LTO-9, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, DLT IV
4) By End-Use: Cloud Providers, Data Center, Enterprises
5) By Industrial Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Government And Defense
This type of storage refers to magnetic tape data storage, a technology for storing digital information on magnetic tape through digital recording that is used for storing large amounts of data. It is used for backup in the case of a system failure and for archiving data for long-term storage.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
