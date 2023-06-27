Gupshup appoints Mike Donohue as Senior Vice-President of Global Sales
I'm confident that he'll help us take sales to the next level by driving revenue growth in a predictable way, something that is really critical for a public company, like Gupshup plans to be”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gupshup.io, the leading global conversational engagement platform, announced the appointment of Mike Donohue as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Mike joins the management team at Gupshup.io and will be responsible for driving overall sales strategy and execution. He will lead the sales teams across regions, nurture and develop customer relationships, as well as identify products and offerings to grow the business. He will reinforce Gupshup.io’s vision of helping enterprises build a delightful customer experience using its suite of Conversational Engagement products.
— Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.io
“Mike Donohue has deep domain expertise, global sales experience and has helped organizations scale up to hundreds of millions in revenue. He possesses strong customer empathy and a unique combination of creativity and discipline. I'm confident that he'll help us take sales to the next level by driving revenue growth in a predictable way, something that is really critical for a public company, like Gupshup plans to be”, said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.io
Donohue has global executive and revenue leadership experience at both late stage private and post IPO companies including PayPal, Square, Leanplum and Optimizely. He was most recently the Head of Commercialization and GTM at PayPal and served in a leadership position during PayPal’s $4 billion acquisition of Honey, PayPal’s largest acquisition to date. At Leanplum, he was the Vice President of Global Sales and led the company’s revenue teams from series A to series D and oversaw their raise of $131.2 million from the likes of Norwest Venture Partners, Canaan Partners and KPCB. Mike brings a decade of rich experience of global executive leadership roles in consumption-based services and CX / Saas products and has scaled several organizations from early stages into the multi hundreds of millions in annual revenues.
Besides his professional accomplishments, Mike is an Olympics-level athlete in rowing, with strong discipline, commitment culture and an intense work ethic.
Donohue said "I am thrilled to join the stellar team at Gupshup.io led by Beerud’s vision of making conversations between brands and their customers fulfilling and delightful. With my experience in sales strategy and building high-performance teams, I look forward to leading Gupshup's sales initiatives worldwide, forging strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Together, we will seize new opportunities, expand our global reach, and empower businesses with cutting-edge conversational AI solutions”.
Donohue’s appointment comes at a time when Gupshup.io is expanding aggressively in international markets witnessing strong adoption and growth for Conversational solutions in Marketing, Commerce and Support. Coupled with the company’s massive capabilities in AI, including Generative AI, it is seeing increased demand from companies undergoing digital transformation.
About Gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading conversational engagement platform for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup.io’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, AkzoNobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, MPL, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With a single messaging API for 30+ channels across voice, text, and chat, the conversational engagement platform powers over 10 billion messages per month. Valued at $1.4 bn, the company has marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit: www.gupshup.io.
Vandana
Gupshup Technologies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube