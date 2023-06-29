Manish Bharti Joins Zeblok Computational as Adviser to help drive Worldwide Growth of Ai-MicroCloud®
The ex-Corestack, UiPath sales and operations leader brings AI, Software Automation and Startup experience to promote Zeblok Enterprise Ai Solutions
I am excited to be a part of Zeblok's enterprise sales journey. The Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® solution holds immense potential to revolutionize the way enterprises harness the power of AI.”STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeblok Computational, provider of the innovative Ai-MicroCloud®, the Enterprise Ai Training and Inference Lifecycle Management Platform that uniquely combines ML operations and infrastructure-as-code to accelerate Ai inferences production, is thrilled to announce that Manish Bharti has joined Zeblok as an Advisor.
— Manish Bharti
AN INDUSTRY LEADER WTIH A PROVEN TRACK RECORD
An industry leader, Manish brings extensive experience in enterprise software sales, cloud ecosystem partnerships, and scaling start-ups spanning four continents. Manish will play a pivotal role in shaping and driving Zeblok's Go-to-Market strategy to meet the exploding demand for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language based solutions by Enterprise Ai customers.
Previously, Manish served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) (and a Series B investor) at CoreStack, the AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution provider. At UiPath, he was part of the executive management team that delivered rapid growth at the leading provider of enterprise automation software. An early employee at UiPath, Manish was President for India and South Asia, and played a significant role in the global success of UiPath.
Manish serves on numerous boards, and invests in several promising startups, including Zeblok.
AI-MICROCLOUD® BUILD-ONCE, RUN Ai ANYWHERE FROM CLOUD TO EDGE
Manish brings a unique combination of multi-cloud AI experience, expertise in enterprise automation, and experience scaling companies. This potent combination aligns perfectly with Zeblok's flagship product, the Ai-MicroCloud®, a Build-Once, Deploy Ai-Anywhere Platform for Enterprise Ai.
Ai-MicroCloud® is designed to enable Enterprise Ai developers to overcome two critical barriers to successful Ai inference - Post-Training Model Tuning, where models are iteratively tweaked and updated to optimize and increase accuracy and performance; and Deploying Ai inferences across the network, from Cloud to 1000s of Edge servers - at scale.
With Ai-MicroCloud® Enterprise Ai development teams can:
- Increase efficiencies in Ai inferencing through automation and simplified workflows
- Improve modeler and AI/ML ops productivity
- Aggregate and combine any model, algorithm, ISV and other AI asset, making it available for use and reuse via an Ai-AppStore.
- Support multi-class ISV applications across any use-case (computer vision, NLP, etc), to automate and streamline Ai inference development
- Lower Costs-per-Insight through efficiencies and optimizing use of Ai resources for speed, accuracy, and cost (CPUs, GPUs, Multi-Cloud, Hybrid Infrastructure, and Edge Ai)
- Work on any Public Cloud Hyperscaler (AWS, Azure, GCP)
- Support across heterogenous network topologies, including chip sets and GPUs (Intel, NVIDIA)
- Dynamically scale across cloud, on-premises, hybrid and edge networks to optimize resource utilization, ensure compliance, and scale production
- Simultaneously deploy Ai inferences to 1000s of edge locations - at scale through automation, saving thousands of work-hours, weeks and months of time consuming manual work
- Increase successful deployments of Ai inferences to production
- Accelerate Return-on-Investment (ROI) for Enterprise Ai projects
By increasing the success rate and pace of successful deployments of Ai-inferences to production, Ai-MicroCloud® enables Enterprise Ai Customers to improve the Return on Investment (ROI) of their Ai projects.
Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Consultants & System Integration companies use Ai-MicroCloud® for better performance, lower costs, and multi-cloud scalability for Enterprise Ai solutions for financial services, smart cities, smart retail, industry 4.0, smart energy, and many other industry verticals.
ZEBLOK WELL POSITIONED FOR RAPID GROWTH IN AI/ML
Successful Enterprise AI projects bring many benefits, including enabling better consumer experience and improved business operations through automation via speech recognition, Natural Language Processing (NLP) based chatbots, and sentiment analysis. These are core to delivering better consumer experiences and improving business operations.
Generative Ai is transforming user experiences in Enterprise Ai. Advanced personalization and improved decision-making have become foundational to enterprises cutting across all market segments.
The market for Enterprise Ai solutions is growing very quickly. Growth in ChatGPT, Generative Ai, and more powerful computers are driving this growth. Analysis by Vantage Market Research puts the Enterprise AI market at USD 64.5 billion in 2021, expected to grow at 34.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.(1)
Manish's guidance and strategic input will be instrumental in ensuring Zeblok's success in this dynamic and rapidly expanding market segment.
"We are delighted to welcome Manish Bharti to Zeblok Computational as an Advisor,” said Mouli Narayanan, Founder and CEO at Zeblok Computational. "Manish's proven track record of driving sales in multiple geographic markets and his deep understanding of the enterprise software landscape make him an invaluable addition to our team. With his expertise, we are confident that Zeblok will be able to effectively penetrate the Enterprise AI market and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our enterprise customers."
Manish Bharti expressed his enthusiasm about joining Zeblok Computational, stating, "I am excited to be a part of Zeblok's journey and contribute to their enterprise sales strategy. The Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® solution holds immense potential to revolutionize the way enterprises harness the power of AI. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Zeblok and driving impactful sales initiatives that will position the company as a leader in the Enterprise AI market."
About Zeblok Computational
Zeblok Computational is a provider of the Ai-MicroCloud®, an end-to-end Ai/ML Application Lifecycle Management platform to build AI inferences at scale. With a focus on delivering advanced AI technology solutions, Zeblok empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence and machine language to drive transformative outcomes. As the company's flagship product, Ai-MicroCloud®, offers a scalable and customizable, build-once, run Ai-anywhere approach to developing and deploying AI powered solutions tailor to the specific needs of enterprises, organizations and public sector customers across industries.
(1) Jackson, Alex (March 29, 2023). Vantage Market Research. Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Value, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2030. LinkedIn Pulse.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Fal Sarkar
Marketing & Communications
Zeblok Computational, Inc.
zeblok@zeblok.com
+1 (631) 223 - 8233
HQ Office :
1500 Stony Brook Road
Stony Brook, NY 11794
Zeblok Media Relations
Zeblok Computational, Inc.
+1 631-223-8233
zeblok@zeblok.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube