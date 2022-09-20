Zeblok Computational and the Autonomy Institute Partner to Build Intelligent Infrastructure for Smart Cities
Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® simplifies optimization and deployment of AI-based applications to Public Infrastructure Network Nodes (PINNs)
The Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® Platform-as-a-Service is the ideal platform to manage AI applications at the edge for the development of autonomous intelligent cities.”STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeblok Computational, provider of the Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® , a comprehensive, cloud-native AI Platform-as-a-Service, and the Autonomy Institute, a US-based cooperative research consortium advancing and accelerating autonomy and AI at the edge, have signed a teaming agreement supporting the roll-out of Public Infrastructure Network Nodes (PINN) for intelligent cities.
By joining the Autonomous Infrastructure Enabling the Robotic Edge (AIRE) program, Zeblok's software solution will advance the development of autonomous infrastructure for smart city community services, simplifying and accelerating AI applications to edge networks. By bringing AI applications to PINNs, data can be processed closer to where it is needed, thus lowering latency, enhancing performance, and improving end user experience.
Autonomy Institute's public-private partnerships bring together governments, industry, and academia to channel and optimize the tsunami of technology coming to cities. The initiative ensures that intelligent infrastructure and autonomous systems deliver advanced AI capabilities for Smart City Services, Autonomous Vehicles, National Security, Public Safety, Environmental Monitoring, Retail, Financial Services, Industry 4.0, and more.
AI applications for intelligent systems must support infrastructure from cloud to edge. Installed within the enterprise IT perimeter, Zeblok’s Ai-MicroCloud® is a fully integrated, end-to-end AI Platform-as-a-Service that enables businesses to deploy AI applications to the edge, with lifecycle management.
The Ai-MicroCloud® features will empower city and regional developers to build intelligent infrastructure:
- Businesses can aggregate curated AI applications with other third-party AI applications and homegrown AI/ML models in their own Ai-AppStore to build, optimize, and deploy AI applications to multiple topologies, including public clouds, on-premise data centers, and edge satellites.
- The platform supports and optimizes AI/ML models for heterogeneous architectures across multiple platforms and chipsets which future-proofs investments by enabling reuse of infrastructure and DevOps when creating new applications for PINNs and other edge servers.
- The fully integrated system The Ai-MicroCloud® supports the deployment of AI inferences to any edge server, with multi-tenancy and secure APIs, allowing better utilization of resources at the edge.
- The Ai-MicroCloud® comes with ready-to-use commercial workflows for diverse use cases, including AI In-a-Box workflows for Retail, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities. Cities can use this technology for smart retail, 21st century manufacturing, and intelligent infrastructure, and integrate the PINN infrastructure into diverse environments, to maximize the use of public infrastructure.
- Infrastructure-as-Code (IAC) enables operational excellence to scale AI to thousands of edge locations and PINNs.
“The Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® Platform-as-a-Service is the ideal platform to manage AI applications at the edge for the development of autonomous intelligent cities,” said Jeff Decoux, Chairman, Autonomy Institute. “Simplifying the complex process of AI application delivery to PINN infrastructure can dramatically reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for cities and municipalities building autonomous smart cities systems. This will help accelerate public investments, and cities can deliver new Ai applications without increasing costs.”
“One trillion edge devices by 2035 will require distribution of AI/ML inference engines to edge locations to enhance public sector services and management,” said Mouli Narayanan, CEO of Zeblok Computational. “By simplifying the development, deployment and optimization of edge AI applications to the edge, including Autonomy Institute PINNs, the Ai-MicroCloud® will ensure that cities and regions build the intelligent infrastructure for digital transformation and economic expansion for all our citizens.”
Zeblok’s Ai-MicroCloud® is available immediately to assist cities to develop and manage the application infrastructure needed to evolve intelligent cities.
