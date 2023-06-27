TNSR® vRouter Software Release 23.06 is Here
Netgate is pleased to announce the latest version of TNSR software, Release 23.06, is now available.
We are proud of the many improvements provided by this latest release of TNSR software and look forward to assisting our customers in expanding their high-speed routing needs.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate is pleased to announce the latest version of TNSR software, Release 23.06, is now available.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
TNSR is a vRouter solution focused on high-speed edge routing, powerful IPsec and WireGuard site-to-site VPN needs, and cloud connectivity for service providers and businesses. The product's value proposition is simple: astounding router throughput at unbeatable price points. TNSR software achieves this by integrating Vector Packet Processing (VPP), Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) - and other open-source projects along with Netgate-designed control and management planes - into a business-assured, secure-networking solution.
“We are proud of the many improvements provided by this latest release of TNSR software and look forward to assisting our customers in expanding their high-speed routing needs,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
Key improvements added in TNSR Software Release 23.06 include:
• VPP 23.02 - Netgate continues to track and maintain alignment with upstream updates, bug/crash fixes, stability fixes, and more so that users have access to the latest version of FD.io Vector Packet Processing.
• Clixon 6.1.0 - Clixon 6.1.0 brings additional features and stability to TNSR software.
• TNSR software now provides Layer 2 and Layer 3 network abstraction for virtual machines, features such as switching, VPN, VXLAN, dynamic routing and more. These features are achieved through added support for VPP’s VirtIO vhost-user backend. Debian 11 packages to support the technical preview of support for Proxmox® VE are available in this release.
• Added support for cryptographic operations on chained buffers to the WireGuard plugin in VPP. VPP’s wireguard implementation was previously limited to handling packets smaller than 2KB. This change allows packets too large to fit in a single buffer to be transmitted and received on WireGuard tunnel interfaces.
• Added a CLI command and RPC to simplify creation of PKI keys and certificates. While this is intended to reduce the initial effort required to configure RESTCONF, it can also be used as a general purpose tool to create certificates for other purposes.
• Added CLI alias commands such as show running-config and write to align more closely with industry-styled commands.
• Fixed interrupt and adaptive modes on Intel i225/i226 2.5G and x550 1G/10G interfaces. This required patches to DPDK igc and ixgbe driver code which have been shared with the upstream community.
• Enhanced integration of TNSR host interface and route configuration with netplan on Ubuntu platforms. TNSR will now import netplan configuration created by the ISO installer or by cloud-init so it can be managed using the CLI or RESTCONF API.
• Multiple bug fixes.
For the full list of new features and bug fixes, please review our release notes.
About TNSR Software
TNSR software is available as a bare metal image for non-Netgate appliances and virtual machines, as software instances on AWS and Azure marketplaces, and on Netgate turnkey appliances. There is also a fully-featured, no-charge instance for non-commercial home and lab evaluation use.
To learn more about TNSR, please visit netgate.com. You can also reach out to Netgate if you have questions.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
Esther Cheng
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other