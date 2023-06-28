Narrative BI Launches Generative AI Solution to Streamline Data Analytics for Growth Teams
Bridging the gap between marketers and data analytics: Narrative BI's new AI solution aims to make data analysis more intuitive and efficient for growth teamsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrative BI, a fast-rising provider of marketing data analytics solutions, announced today the debut of a generative AI solution that utilizes AI to streamline data analytics for marketers. With thousands of companies benefiting from Narrative BI's data analytics products, this solution is set to revolutionize how marketers approach data analysis.
The primary goal for Narrative BI has always been to help growth professionals understand their marketing data by generating insights in the form of easy-to-read narratives. Now, the business intelligence company is taking things one step further to provide granular, actionable insights to its users.
This generative AI solution is the latest offering from Narrative BI, and it is designed to provide marketers with regular updates on key performance indicators, granular insights into ad performance, and deep insights into conversion data to help them understand what's driving customer behavior.
“Our generative AI solution is a game-changer for marketers," said Michael Rumiantsau, CEO of Narrative BI. "It offers a level of insight and analysis that was previously unavailable, and it does so in a way that is easy to understand and act upon. Its natural language-generated insights will make it easy for marketers to understand their data and take action. With this release, we empower marketers to optimize their efforts and achieve their goals.”
The AI solution is a continuous and ongoing development that will go on to comprise many features. Here are the features that are rolling out with this debut:
Weekly GPT Insights
Weekly GPT Insights offer advanced metrics and actionable recommendations to help teams identify growth opportunities and underperforming channels. The insights are generated using natural language processing, making them easy to understand and act upon. Narrative BI users will receive detailed metrics for each data source weekly, giving them a comprehensive view of their campaign performance. The weekly GPT insights enable them to quickly identify trends and make data-driven decisions, ensuring their marketing efforts are always on track.
Ad Performance Insights
Ad Performance Insights provide Narrative BI’s users with natural-language stories about their ad and campaign channels, complete with actionable recommendations to help them optimize their ad spend and improve overall campaign performance. These insights are more than updates on metrics, they help users quickly identify which ads are performing well and which ones need improvement, allowing them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their campaigns for maximum impact.
Top Performers, All-time High Insights, & Detailed Conversion Insights
Knowing the factors that are driving success enables marketers to optimize their efforts. The AI solution highlights the highest-performing metrics and identifies the top-performing channel, medium, and ad. It also guides how to replicate that success. Narrative BI users can also identify the factors contributing to conversions and provide recommendations on improving conversion rates.
Natural language-generated insights
Narrative BI presents all insights in easy-to-read language generated by a proprietary natural language generation technology, combined with clear visualizations. By using natural language processing, Narrative BI makes it easy for marketers to understand their data and take action. With clear visualizations, marketers can quickly identify trends and make data-driven decisions.
Narrative BI invites interested parties to learn more about their generative AI solution and how it can benefit their marketing efforts. For more information, please visit https://nbi.ai.
