Narrative BI Partners with Semrush to Amplify Website Analytics For Digital Marketers

CALIFORNIA , SAN FRANCISCO , USA, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narrative BI Partners with Semrush to Amplify Website Analytics For Digital MarketersIn today's rapidly changing business landscape, it is more important than ever for companies to stay on top of their marketing data. With consumer behavior constantly evolving, businesses must deeply understand their target audience and the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. By keeping track of marketing data, companies can make informed decisions about their marketing strategy, improve their targeting and messaging, and ultimately drive more sales and revenue.For over a year, Narrative BI has provided marketing and growth teams with narratives that give them a holistic view of their marketing data, helping them understand their performance better and identify areas for improvement. By automatically generating actionable, intelligent, and personalized alerts and reports, our platform saves teams time and effort, allowing them to focus on strategy and execution.To take another step further, Narrative BI is partnering with Semrush, a leading digital marketing suite that provides businesses with insights and tools to improve their online presence. This partnership will bring the power of Narrative BI to Semrush users and customers through a new app version of the Narrative BI platform. Narrative BI has created an app that provides Semrush users with easy-to-use reporting and website analysis capabilities.Narrative BI is a powerful platform that helps marketers and business owners easily track, analyze, and report on their marketing data. It has a simple, intuitive interface and a wide range of integrations with popular marketing platforms. It makes it easy for marketers to get a complete view of their marketing efforts and measure their success.Semrush is a comprehensive digital marketing toolkit that provides a range of tools and insights for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and more. With a focus on helping businesses improve their online presence and drive traffic and revenue, Semrush is a go-to resource for digital marketers worldwide."The partnership with Semrush is a natural fit, as we both have overlapping audiences and share a commitment to help marketing and growth teams succeed," says Michael Rumiantsau, CEO of Narrative BI. By bringing the two platforms together, Semrush users and customers will be able to leverage the powerful analytics and reporting capabilities of Narrative BI to get a deeper understanding of their website data and make informed decisions about how to optimize and improve their content.One of the key features of the app is its integration with Google Analytics. This integration allows Semrush users to access a wide range of data and metrics, including website traffic, user behavior, and conversions. With this information at their fingertips, the users can get a comprehensive understanding of how their websites are performing and identify areas for improvement.In addition to its integration with Google Analytics, Narrative BI’s website analytics app helps Semrush users access even more comprehensive data and insights, all within a single, easy-to-use platform. This includes data on search engine rankings, paid and organic traffic, backlink analysis, and a range of other website analytics metrics.Narrative BI is offering this powerful new app to Semrush users and helping them drive even more excellent business results. The new app is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for Semrush users to access and analyze their Google Analytics data. With just a few clicks, users can see how their campaigns perform, identify areas that need improvement, and make data-driven decisions about their marketing strategies.Narrative BI urges Semrush users or customers to check out the new app version and see how it can help them take their marketing efforts to the next level.