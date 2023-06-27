Unique and Diverse, Marina del Rey Film Festival 2023 Celebrates Creativity

Marina del Rey Film Festival Program Cover 2023

Marvelous L.A. Film Festival Promotes Week Long Event

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Marina del Rey Film Festival recently presented at Cinemark 18 and XD (HHLA) in Los Angeles. The festival screened over 400 independent films, both shorts and feature films, from around the world. A film festival awards presentation and closing night party followed the week-long event at the Cinemark 18 and XD (HHLA) in Los Angeles. For additional information, including 2023 Marina del Rey Film Festival Award winners, visit the official festival website: www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.

Here are some of the highlighted films from this year’s festival:

“3 MUSES” Directed by: Marcia Haufrecht; “ACTORS BY ACTORS SHOW - EPISODE 004” Directed by: Arek Zasowski; “ALASKA LONG HUNTERS” Directed by: Mark Rose; “AVE GRADIVA” Directed by: Yuri Riklis; “BILLY COMES HOME” Directed by: Matthew Reidy; “BROWSING HISTORY” Directed by: Chad Newsome; “DAD ROCK” Directed by: Eshani Chakrabarti; “DARKNESS AFTER NIGHT: UKRAINE” Directed by: Stephan Morrow; “DIVORCE: A LOVE STORY” Directed by: Greg Homan; “HEARING VOICES” Directed by: Debra Knox; “JACK & BLUE” Directed by: Katherine Sheyno; “KID CHOCOLATE” Directed by: Brandon”Rick” Alexander; “MARE IMMENSUS” Directed by: Jocelyn Zhao; “MEETING MS. LEIGH” Directed by: Raphael Veira; “ORDER OF THE DRAGON” Directed by: Jonathan James; “REVAMPED” Directed by: Patrick Norris; “SOMETHING I CAN TEACH” Directed by: Natasha C Smith; “STILL I REACH FOR YOU” Directed by: Victor A. Janusz; ”STORAGE” Directed by: Colin Francis Costello; “THE COUNTERFEIT KID” Directed by: Matthew Taggart; “THE DRUG DEAL” Directed by: Chad Newsome; “THE EULOGY - A MONOLOGUE IN SILENT” Directed by: Robert Taormina; “THE FRIENDSHIP” directed by: Robert Rollins; “THE STORE” Directed by: Chad Newsome; “VAX” Directed by: Barak Shpiez; “WAVESWATERWALL” Directed by: Barbara Peikert; “VELOCITY GIRL” Directed by: Scott Leisk; “STARTUP: PALMIERI TECH” Directed by: Johnny Jones; “AT A DISTANCE” Directed by: Ty Brueilly; “LEGACY” Directed by: Ty Brueilly; “A PORTION OF WRATH” Directed by: Gabriel Vidal; “GIMME SHELTER PART THREE” Directed by: David Davidson, and “FINDING FAITH“ Screenplay by: Tom Anastasi.

The Marina del Rey Film Festival is also available across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the 2023 Marina del Rey Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit Marina del Rey Film Festival website marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.

