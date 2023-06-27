Indo US Legal Sector - Redefining Relationships

Indo-US Legal Sector - Redefining Relationships Conference to Unite Legal Professionals from India and the United States

This partnership reinforces our commitment to advancing the legal sector and underscores our dedication to knowledge sharing and collaboration within the industry. We are excited to contribute to...” — Rakesh K Sharma, Chairman Legal SEPC and Founder at Draft n Craft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Indo-US Legal Sectors - Redefining Relationships conference is set to take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the esteemed Consulate General of India, located at 3 East, 64th Street, New York - 10065. This significant event aims to bring together legal professionals from India and the United States and is poised to redefine relationships within the legal sector.

The Indo-US Legal Sectors - Redefining Relationships conference is a collaborative effort by the Consulate General of India, New York, and the Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC) along with Draft n Craft as its Knowledge Partner and various prominent speaking organizations. The SEPC, a governmental organization under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is dedicated to promoting and facilitating the export of services from India. The Consulate General of India, New York, plays a vital role in fostering bilateral relations between India and the United States, creating avenues for cooperation across various sectors, including law. Draft n Craft, specializes in offering dedicated remote paralegals (DRPs) to US law firms, enabling them to optimize their operations and enhance productivity.

This conference holds immense significance for legal professionals from both India and the United States. It serves as a platform to deepen engagement, promote dialogue, and redefine relationships between the two legal sectors. By attending this conference, Indian and US attorneys can gain valuable insights into each other's legal system. It will cover burning topics like US Law Firms in India where the panelist will dive into the new BCI Rules allowing foreign lawyers in India. There will also be sessions on cross border transactional disputes and resolutions and on Alternative Legal Service Providers in the era of virtualization wherein Challenges and solutions related to collaboration between attorneys and remote paralegals will be discussed.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to advancing the legal sector and underscores our dedication to knowledge sharing and collaboration within the industry. We are excited to contribute to the conference's success and engage with the esteemed professionals and thought leaders in attendance." said Rakesh K Sharma, Chairman Legal Services at Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC) and Founder at Draft n Craft.

The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers from premier law firms and organizations such as New York City Bar Association, Rimon Law P.C., Dunnington Bartholow & Miller LLP, Smith Gambrell Russell LLP, Wuersch & Gering LLP, Draft n Craft, Mandel Bhandari LLP, Combs Greene LLP, and Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP.

With such a diverse range of speakers, attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Prominent legal professionals from various law firms such as Allen & Overy LLP; Dentons Link Legal; and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP will be honored with the LawServe Award for their notable contribution in establishing and growing the bond between the Indo-US Legal Sectors.

For further information about the conference, including registration details and the conference agenda, please visit the conference website at https://www.indiainnewyork.gov.in/pdf/upcoming_events/Indo_US_Legal_Sector_Conference_NewYork_28June2023_n.pdf or email Consulate General of India, New York at commerce.newyork@mea.gov.in.

About the Organizer:

The Consulate General of India, New York, plays a crucial role in fostering bilateral relations between India and the United States. It serves as a key bridge between the Indian diaspora in the United States and the Indian government. The Consulate General actively promotes cooperation across various sectors and facilitates cultural, economic, and trade exchanges between India and the United States.

About the Co-organizer:

The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) is a governmental organization under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Its primary objective is to promote and facilitate the export of services from India. SEPC collaborates with stakeholders to enhance the competitiveness of Indian service providers in the global market.

About the Knowledge Partner:

Draft n Craft is a leading provider of legal, paralegal, and medical support services to US law firms. With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, Draft n Craft offers dedicated remote paralegals (DRPs) to law firms, empowering them to optimize their operations and improve client service. Their reputation as a trusted partner in the legal support industry is built upon their unwavering commitment to excellence.

Phone: +1-646-367-6985 & 6975

Email: info@draftncraft.com