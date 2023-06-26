NEWS RELEASE: STATE BROADBAND OFFICE RECEIVES FEDERAL FUNDS TO HELP STUDENTS AND FAMILIES ACCESS AFFORDABLE HIGH-SPEED INTERNET

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) was notified that it would receive a federal grant of $740,000 to conduct outreach for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) – the largest internet affordability program in our nation’s history – which will be administered by the Hawai‘i Broadband and Digital Equity Office (HBDEO).

The ACP provides eligible households up to $30/month (or up to $75/month for households on Hawaiian Home Lands) off internet bills, as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 off a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.

The federal award follows the announcement from the Biden-Harris Administration that Civic Nation and the U.S. Department of Education have launched Online For All, a digital equity campaign working to close the digital divide.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) defines digital equity as the condition in which all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed to fully participate in our society, democracy, and economy.

“Time is of the essence for kūpuna who need access to telehealth and safety. The internet is a way for kūpuna to reach their family and friends,” said Ron Kodani, Vice President of Pi‘ihonua Hawaiian Homestead Community Association. “Without the internet, Hawaiian children are falling through the cracks. They come home from school and are without internet and cannot do their homework.”

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is one of our key initiatives to help our residents realize the full potential of the internet,” said Burt Lum, State Broadband Coordinator of the Hawai‘i Broadband and Digital Equity Office. “With the ACP outreach grant, we will be able to support organizations like the Pi‘ihonua Hawaiian Homestead Community Association in their efforts to sign up beneficiaries to the program.”

For more information on the Affordable Connectivity Program and to determine eligibility, visit broadband.hawaii.gov/acp or contact [email protected].

About Hawai‘i Broadband and Digital Equity Office (HBDEO):

HBDEO was established within the State of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism with a mission to support and coordinate statewide deployment of high-speed internet access (broadband) and to achieve the goals of digital equity and adoption for all residents of Hawai‘i. HBDEO’s functions include the coordination, implementation, promotion, funding and managing of programs that ensure the equitable distribution of digital technologies and provides pathways to maximize Hawai‘i’s competitiveness in the digital economy.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT):

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

