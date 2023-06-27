DigitalShock: 15 Years of Excellence in External Development Leads To Announcement of Groundbreaking New Innovation

www.digitalshock.io - Unleash Your Interactive! www.digitalshock.io - Industry Leading Art Outsourcing Studio www.digitalshock.io - We Make Video Games Fun

The Little External Development Studio That Could! 15 Years of Excellence Paves the Way for Announcement of Groundbreaking New Innovation By DigitalShock

We have proven for over a decade that our partners can count on us, and that we always go the extra mile for our clients. Now, we're taking it to a whole new frontier with our first original IP.” — B. Dragan Jankovic, CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalShock , an esteemed video game art outsourcing and animation company with a 15-year track record of delivering AAA art outsourcing services to industry titans in the publishing industry, is thrilled to announce its ground-breaking initiative - the development of its first-ever Intellectual Property (IP) in the realm of gamified productivity for the external development sector.While many details are still under wraps, this new application is set to significantly reduce the time required to complete essential quality assurance tasks, such as testing new outsourcing teams, determining production quality levels of submitted assets, and providing actionable feedback. It is expected to have far reaching impact in the 3D art, Animation, Software Development, Video Game, Film, Education, Simulation, Outsourcing and Offshoring industries.This forward-thinking application is set to revolutionize the way video game publishers and software developers approach core quality assurance tasks, bringing about a new era of efficiency and creativity to the industry at a crucial moment in technological advancement on the global stage.About DigitalShock, The Little 3D Art & Animation Company that CouldWith a deep heritage of working with marquee names such as Disney, Lego, Gameloft, Mercedes-Benz and other major publishers as a video game and software development outsourcing studio extraordinaire (and having expanded from a single art studio in Toronto in 2007 to multiple locations across the globe including in Serbia, Poland, Vietnam, and Brazil) DigitalShock is uniquely positioned to redefine the video game and interactive media outsourcing landscape in 2023 and beyond and, indeed, the field is wide open.Throughout its history, DigitalShock has demonstrated its prowess across a multitude of platforms, including Xbox, Playstation, PC, iOS, Android, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, and even emerging areas like blockchain, web3, and the metaverse. From humble beginnings, primarily as a video game studio, it has grown to provide software development services to a variety of sectors, including automotive, film and television, education, medical, and even the simulation industry.Most recently, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, marrying artificial intelligence elements such as machine learning and computer vision with next-generation creative technologies such as VR, AR, XR, and mobile (iOS & Android) to craft solutions of the future.DigitalShock excels in assisting clients in rapidly accelerating their production on such advanced projects, from the development of major apps to customized AI solutions, or from major console video games to VR market research platforms, all while simultaneously reducing overhead costs and minimizing “in-house” risks across the board for it’s clients. Also, they still make some of the coolest video games you’ve every played, just to be clear.Furthermore, DigitalShock’s expertise lies not only within these individual platforms and technologies, but also in their harmonious integration and combined leverage for maximum impact. One thing is for sure. DigitalShock continues to be an industry leading provider of art and software development development outsourcing and offshoring services worldwide, for major publishers and young upstarts alike.Major Announcement to Come, New Funding to be AnnouncedWhile the specifics of this new project still remain confidential, a recent shift in funding and ownership dynamics hints at a transformative experience that the industry has yet to witness. DigitalShock's first foray into the realm of IP, after over a decade of working on over a hundred AAA design and development projects exclusively for major players and top tier publishers, promises to be an innovative game-changer, signifying a new era for the esteemed art and animation company, and perhaps the industry as a whole.Since DigitalShock specializes in integrating with its clients, optimizing their workflow, and helping them bring the latest and greatest tricks of the trade to life at the cusp of technological innovation; their decision to launch their first internal IP at this time, and in the realm of productivity instead of video games, signifies that they may have something special up their sleeve for the digital design industry to look forward to later this year!Global Leadership on Corporate ResponsibilityIndeed, in addition to its commercial ventures, DigitalShock also proudly continues its commitment to social responsibility as a founding member of the Be The Change Social Impact Initiative (which famously co-produced the illustrious COP25 climate change summit in 2019) and the company continually reinforces its dedication to sustainable business practices and global development goals with it’s continued support of sustainable development projects across the globe in 2023. DigitalShock co-founded Be The Change initiative to promote and support the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, and works as a type-17 organization, designed to bolster partnerships between the various SDGs.Sadly, it is also one of the very few external development service providers with a strong diversity, equity, and inclusion voice, supporting and empowering employees on 4 continents across the globe to always feel valued, respected, and empowered to contribute to their full potential regardless of race, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, disability or any other characteristic. The outsourcing industry has a long way to go, particularly on the global stage, in this respect, and a strong voice for DE&I in Eastern Europe, South America, and Asia continues to be of significance for the external development industry as a whole.What The Future HoldsDigitalShock's journey has been marked by continuous innovation and growth in recent years, first through a series of strategic acquisitions of a number of AAA outsourcing studios across the globe, and culminating in the establishment of a first-of-its-kind full-service offshore and co-working operation in Serbia in 2020. This state-of-the-art facility provides a nurturing environment for creativity and productivity, reinforcing DigitalShock's commitment to both the well-being of its team members and the ever shifting needs of its clients globally.Now, with this pioneering step into gamified productivity, DigitalShock is poised to redefine the outsourcing and offshoring service provider landscape. The company looks forward to unveiling its ground-breaking application later this year, and continuing to deliver industry-leading b2b 3D art and software development outsourcing services for its partners and clients on a global scale.

DigitalShock: Elite Software Development, 3D Art, and Animation Company, Specializing in Outsourcing, Offshoring, 3D Art, Video Game Design, App Dev & More!