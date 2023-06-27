BooXkeeping Launches a New Franchise Location in Hidalgo County, Texas

Bookkeeping redefined Home based Franchise Opportunity BooXkeeping is opening a new franchise location in Miami, Florida

The new BooXkeeping franchise will bring affordable bookkeeping services closer to the business community in the city of McAllen and the entire Hidalgo County.

The members of our BooXkeeping Team are not just our franchisees, they are family! We are on this journey together, and what we are doing together is not TeamWORK, in my opinion, it is TeamLIFE.” — Max Emma, CFE-CEO of BooXkeeping Franchise