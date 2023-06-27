BooXkeeping Launches a New Franchise Location in Hidalgo County, Texas
The new BooXkeeping franchise will bring affordable bookkeeping services closer to the business community in the city of McAllen and the entire Hidalgo County.
The members of our BooXkeeping Team are not just our franchisees, they are family! We are on this journey together, and what we are doing together is not TeamWORK, in my opinion, it is TeamLIFE.”MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BooXkeeping Franchise is pleased to announce the launching of a new franchise location in Hidalgo County, Texas. The new franchise will be run by Cristina Wilson and is set to start operations in September. The new franchise will bring affordable bookkeeping services closer to the business community in the city of McAllen and the entire Hidalgo County.
“The members of our BooXkeeping Team are not just our franchisees, they are family! We are on this journey together, and what we are doing together is not TeamWORK, in my opinion, it is TeamLIFE.” said Max Emma, BooXkeeping Franchise, Inc. CEO. “We are excited to bring the BooXkeeping brand to Texas as we continue to expand across the U.S.”
The new location will serve small businesses in the McAllen area community. The goal is to improve service delivery to the Hidalgo County business community by having a physical presence within the area. The new Bookkeeping Franchise will adhere to the BooXkeeping business model which has made it the leading bookkeeping franchise opportunity available in the U.S. BooXkeeping is a nationwide provider of affordable outsourced bookkeeping services to small and medium-sized businesses.
Cristian Solis Wilson is a wife, mother, and CEO of CM Institute of Leadership, Owner of Network Lead Exchange (NLX-McAllen), decorated Command Sergeant Major for the United States Army, and Federal Investigator with the Federal Public Defenders Office.
Cristina is passionate about business, coaching and mentoring others, and using my military background combined with examples of regular life to deliver unique perspectives to help release the untapped potential of employees.
Adding the South Texas location is a strategic move that will allow the company to have a physical presence where local business owners can leverage the services of a national brand, but still, work with a bookkeeper they know and trust.
“We strongly believe in fielding teams with complementary skills that utilize an iterative approach to offering world-class bookkeeping services,” says CEO Max Emma, “and we always seek to learn from our customers, the accounting community, and our franchisees. Adding another location here will help BooXkeeping to magnify its efforts.”
