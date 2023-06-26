Sask Parks Welcomes 14 New Businesses to Enhance Visitor Experience

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 26, 2023

Visitors of Saskatchewan's provincial parks can expect to see 14 new businesses throughout the parks this camping season, offering enhanced experiences and services.

"We are pleased to grow our partnerships with local businesses around the province and provide visitors more options while they experience the beauty of Saskatchewan parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Through the new partnerships, visitors can now find more ways to eat, play, and stay in Saskatchewan provincial parks."

New Accommodations in Sask Parks this year for visitors to enjoy:

Fully-furnished cabin rentals offered by Lake Time Rentals - Meadow Lake Provincial Park;

Fully-furnished cabin rentals offered by Mistik Resort - Good Spirit Provincial Park.

New Experiences & Courses in Sask Parks this year for visitors to enjoy:

Inflatable waterpark offered by Sask Aquatic Adventures - Moose Mountain Provincial Park;

Specialized paddle and marine-related training, specialist water and ice rescue courses, first aid and other specialized training, offered by Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE - Echo Valley Provincial Park;

Three styles of E-bike rentals offered by 306 E-bike Rentals - Moose Mountain Provincial Park;

E-bikes and fat bike rentals offered by Aurora E-bike Rentals - Pike Lake and Blackstrap Provincial Parks;

Youth swimming lessons on the lake with Shara Vick - Makwa Lake Provincial Park;

Youth swimming lessons on the lake with Shayla Huber - Katepwa Point Provincial Park;

Markets offered in Sask Parks:

New Food Offerings in Sask Parks for visitors to enjoy:

Hot dogs, hamburgers, mini donuts, sweet treats and more offered by Perras Carnival Treats - Echo Valley Provincial Park;

Baked treats, specialty coffee, sandwiches and other snacks offered by Travelling Bakery - Buffalo Pound Provincial Park;

Handmade, locally-sourced pizza and burgers offered by La Fenice Pizzeria - Candle Lake Provincial Park.

These new offerings join many other existing activities in the provincial parks.

For more information on what to do in Sask Parks this summer, visit saskparks.com.

More information on Sask Parks business partnership opportunities and expansions is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/doing-business-with-government/doing-business-in-the-provincial-park-system.

