University Of Saskatchewan’s College Of Medicine Set To Expand Medical School Seats

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 26, 2023

Over the next two years, Saskatchewan is increasing physician numbers in the province by enhancing medical education opportunities for future doctors.

The College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan is expanding the undergraduate program by adding four seats to the upcoming fall 2023 intake of medical students. This will increase the total number of seats from 100 to 104.

"The ability to educate and train more physicians right here in the province is a key element of Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan to keep building on our success," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Physicians trained in Saskatchewan are more likely to look for opportunities closer to home and build their practice right here in Saskatchewan."

Currently, the 100 seats are divided 60/40 between Saskatoon and Regina. The Regina campus recently expanded to accept 40 first year students, allowing those students to complete their full degree based in Regina for the first time.

The College is making plans now for even further expansion in the fall of 2024 with an additional four seats, bringing the total medical school seats to 108. The new seats, while based in Saskatoon, will involve training in various locations throughout the province. Whether based in Saskatoon or Regina, all medical students in the program take some of their training in other communities and rural areas of the province during the four-year medical doctor degree.

"Training more physicians in the province is essential to meeting the long-term health care needs of Saskatchewan people," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "Our government has a strong partnership with University of Saskatchewan and we are focused on furthering the College of Medicine's long-standing role of preparing excellent physicians to serve our residents."

"The College of Medicine is excited and highly supportive of these seat expansions in our medical doctor program," College of Medicine Dean of Medicine Dr. Preston Smith said. "Our team is working hard to ensure we are well-positioned to provide the high standard of medical education we already deliver here to these additional and very welcome learners in our program."

The College of Medicine also recently increased postgraduate residency seats from 120 to 128 including the addition of family medicine seats to the southeast area of the province.

The ministry continues to work with the College of Medicine to seek opportunities to expand medical training seats where possible and where capacity allows in order to meet the needs of patients in Saskatchewan.

