Discover Your Inner Angler During Free Fishing Weekend July 8-9

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 26, 2023

Celebrate Saskatchewan's abundant fishing opportunities by casting a line during the annual summer Free Fishing Weekend, July 8-9.

Whether you are a seasoned pro or a curious novice, Saskatchewan's annual summer Free Fishing Weekend is a great excuse to explore the wilderness and waters of Saskatchewan. This weekend provides residents and visitors the opportunity to fish on all Saskatchewan's public waters open to sport fishing without a licence.

"Free Fishing Weekend is a great way to take advantage of our lakes and rivers, all while testing your luck at one of Saskatchewan's favourite summer pastimes," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "We hope that you'll join in the fun of Free Fishing Weekend."

Angling limits and all other sport fishing laws are in effect, all of which can be found in the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide. If anglers wish to take fish out of Saskatchewan, they must purchase a license. Free Fishing Weekend does not apply in national parks in the province.

For more than 30 years, Free Fishing Weekend has encouraged participation in sport fishing and increased public awareness about angling opportunities in the province.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide, available wherever fishing licences are sold or online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

