Violation Of Occupational Health And Safety Regulations Results In $16,100 Fine

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 26, 2023

On June 6, 2023, Rubicon Health Solutions pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020

The company was fined $11,500 with a $4,600 surcharge for contravening subsection 9-10(1) of the regulations (fail to ensure that a stairway with five or more treads is equipped with a handrail). 

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on May 14, 2021, in Regina when a worker was injured descending a staircase.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

