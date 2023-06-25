USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group visits Vietnam

Ronald Reagan arrived with two escort ships, the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62).

“We’re excited to come to Vietnam and appreciate the welcome our strike group has received,” said Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. “Visits like this reinforce our partnership and commitment to confronting shared challenges in the maritime domain. They also provide a great opportunity for our Sailors to engage with the Vietnamese people and culture.”

The last visit from a U.S. aircraft carrier to Vietnam was USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in 2020. This marks Ronald Reagan’s first visit to the country since diplomatic relations were re-established.

"More than 5,000 Sailors aboard USS Ronald Reagan are eager to visit Da Nang and experience Vietnamese culture," said Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer. "A few Reagan Sailors call Vietnam home. But for most, it will be their first time visiting. In addition, some of the crew will volunteer at several community relations events, play sports with local athletes, and participate in a unique culinary exchange.”

In addition to the cultural and professional exchanges such as community service projects, sports competitions, and receptions planned for the port call, Navy musicians from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band will perform free concerts for the public.

The Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.