Multilateral Maritime Security Meeting: Joint Statement from Participating Nations

“At the invitation of the United States, senior government officials from Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Lithuania, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, as well as senior representatives from the Gulf Cooperation Council, held a high-level, multilateral meeting in Bahrain on June 25, 2023, to discuss current maritime security and ways to further enhance maritime security in the region. Participants reiterated commitment to uphold navigational rights and operate consistent with international law, as well as pursue collective efforts to prevent threats to vessels traveling through regional waterways that are critical to international trade and the global economy.”

