Launching Sweet Reward for 100 Women Who Work for Nonprofits and Love to Travel

Work for a nonprofit love to save money on travel? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to do something good for you and the community too! #rewardingwomentravel www.RewardingWomenTravel.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn adventure travel gift card www.WomenOnlyAdventures.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn travel saving rewards to Experience The Sweetest US Trips www.SeeAmericaTogether.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to help fund kids program and rewards referrals to companies hiring with generous travel saving.

Work for a nonprofit love to save money on travel? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to do something good for you and the community too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "For the last 3 years, we've been running The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids and use staffing services to self-fund our meaningful kids work program. Referrals to companies hiring; help us generate more proceeds to do GOOD."

Recruiting for Good launches a sweet reward for 100 women who work for nonprofits and love to travel.

Women who successfully participate in our referral program; earn double travel saving rewards to see the world for good.

Recruiting for Good is rewarding travel to experience women only adventures, share a family cruise, or take a sweet US trip (See America Together with your family or favorite plus one).

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We appreciate talented women who do more GOOD; and serve the community thru their nonprofit work. In life you get; what you give!"

About

Rewarding 100 Women Travel to See The World for Good. Recruiting for Good appreciates talented women based in the U.S.; who use their talent to do more GOOD. And serve the community thru their nonprofit work. Love to travel and save money visit www.RewardingWomenTravel.com to learn how you can participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn double travel saving rewards.

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com

