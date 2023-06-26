Pelosi Statement on 8th Anniversary of Supreme Court Marriage Equality Ruling

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released the following statement to mark the eighth anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on marriage equality in Obergefell v. Hodges:

“Eight years ago, our nation took a crucial step forward and transformed the lives of LGBTQ+ Americans when the Supreme Court unequivocally declared in its historic Obergefell v. Hodges decision that marriage is the right of all people. Since that joyous day, Americans have seen how the love and commitment of countless LGBTQ+ couples and families enrich and strengthen our communities while honoring our nation’s most fundamental values.

“Despite the progress that has been made, the fight against LGBTQ+ discrimination remains more urgent than ever as right-wing extremists across the nation seek to undermine legal precedent and strip away basic freedoms. That is why last year the Democratic Congress – including one hundred percent of House Democrats – took action to uphold marriage equality under federal law by passing the landmark Respect for Marriage Act to ensure the federal government will never again stand in the way of marrying the person you love.

"As we celebrate the anniversary of this momentous decision, Americans must remain vigilant in defense of the rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community as we continue to fight for a just and equal future for all Americans.”