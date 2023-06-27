Careficient Signs Passages Hospice as a Landmark Enterprise Account
Enterprise Hospice ImplementationJENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solutions, today announced the addition of Passages Hospice based in New Orleans, Louisiana as their most recent enterprise implementation for hospice and palliative care across four locations.
Passages Hospice is one of the only hospices with a General Inpatient Hospice facility in the city of New Orleans. The standalone inpatient unit has sixteen beds. The company has four agencies that cover from New Orleans to Shreveport and an average census of 450 patients daily across the state of Louisiana. “Charting with an inpatient unit is so differential – it’s a capability that most EMRs don’t even have and Careficient supports all levels of care; inpatient, respite and continuous care”, stated Kelly Anderson, Administrator at Passages Hospice.
“Switching EMRs is a massive under-taking and I didn’t take the decision lightly. I knew there was going to be a learning curve and factored that in as something we would have to deal with regardless of the system we chose. One of the important factors in our decision to move our agency to Careficient was that it is a system designed for hospice, not adapted for hospice. My entire experience with Careficient has been incredibly positive from sales to support. The team is very responsive, and you never feel like you’re going it alone”, Anderson asserted.
“It’s an exciting time at Careficient and we are so ecstatic to welcome Passages Hospice as one of our newest enterprise clients. Passages represents more than just another account, it is a testament to growth as an organization and the breadth of our solutions to serve agencies of any size.” Brad Caldwell, Careficient President interjected.
“Careficient is orders driven, which is why it’s going to keep you compliant with your plan of care and because it’s turn-key, our agency was off to a quick start. One of my favorite features is the Whiteboard because it gives you a snapshot of everything I need to know – by agency, for all agencies, census, deaths, recertifications and face to face. Another powerful capability is emergency preparation, I can’t overstate how important this is for us. Careficient automatically does emergency preparation for every single patient in my field and that really sets it apart from others,” assured Anderson.
Ms. Anderson started out as a hospice volunteer and has since devoted her entire career to hospice. When evaluating EMRs, she conducted extensive research, conferring with peers and other agencies and discovered that many failed miserably with ¬CHAPs & Medicare. She felt Careficient offered the most flexibility, customization options and embraced the RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) component that is tied directly into the system.
# # #
About Careficient
Careficient is a cloud-based EMR software solution for home health, hospice and home care developed to create agency-wide efficiencies across operations. Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale to any size business.
Careficient is commitment to the highest standards of quality in the industry and is currently the only EMR to be awarded CHAP and ACHC certification.
www.careficient.com
About Passages Hospice
Passages Hospice inpatient unit is a state-of-the-art facility established in 2012 on the banks of the Mississippi River. The Sanctuary was created to be a place for patients in crisis requiring 24 hour care and interventions, as well as to deliver short-term round the clock respite care for up to five days. The concept behind Passages is to be a home away from home for patients who need a higher level of hospice care.
www.passages-hospice.com
Hellen Budaya Pileski
Careficient Inc.
7726004202 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn