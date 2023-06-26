Montgomery County Council Meets on June 27 at 9 a.m. and Will Sit as the Board of Health to Receive Bi-Annual Public Health Update

MARYLAND, June 26 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 26, 2023

Also on June 27: Council vote scheduled on a resolution led by Council President Glass to create a Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, June 27 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first proclamation, presented by Council President Evan Glass and the full Council, commemorates Pride Month. The second proclamation presentation, led by Councilmember Natali Fani-González and County Executive Marc Elrich, recognizes Mike Riley, Director of Montgomery Parks, and the Parks Department, for their award-winning natural grass fields program.

At 12 p.m., Councilmember Fani-González and County Executive Elrich will present a proclamation recognizing Officer Harry A. Dunn.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Semi-Annual Update from the Health Officer

Update: At 9:35 a.m., the Council will sit as the Board of Health to receive its bi-annual update from Chief Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Dr. Davis will be joined by Sean O’Donnell, program administrator of public health emergency preparedness and response, to provide the Council, sitting as the Board of Health, with an update on public health issues in Montgomery County.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-03, Bethesda Overlay Zone - Extensions

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-03, Bethesda Overlay Zone – Extensions. ZTA 23-03 would grant a one-time, one-year extension to existing deadlines within the Bethesda Overlay Zone. Under the current zoning ordinance, if the Planning Board approves a site plan using Bethesda Overlay Zone density, the applicant must have a building permit application within two years of the date of the Planning Board’s resolution, and no extensions are permitted.

This ZTA would grant a one-year, one-time extension to have a building permit for all applicants who have obtained site plan approval using Bethesda Overlay Zone density as of the effective date of the ZTA. The Planning Board has indicated that the ZTA is needed because developers are facing hurdles related to approval for financing due to inflation and rising interest rates.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the Planning Board.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, June 27, which is available on the Council website.

Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force

Introduction and vote expected: Council President Glass will introduce, and the Council is expected to vote on, a resolution to appoint an anti-hate task force. The Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force would be charged with making recommendations to the Council regarding policies to address the urgent problem of hate crimes in the County. All Councilmembers have cosponsored the resolution.

Proposed Closed Session

At 11 a.m., the Council is expected to hold a proposed closed session to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article, Section 3-305(b)(7); and Section 3-305(b)(8) to consult with staff, consultants or other individuals about pending or potential litigation. The topic is all pending litigation involving the County.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time.

