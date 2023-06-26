Biden Administration awards more than $675 million to New Mexico to expand broadband access statewide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that the state will receive more than $675 million in federal funding to expand broadband access in New Mexico.

“It is no accident that this funding made up the largest percentage of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; broadband projects are incredibly expensive and a vital part every aspect of our lives,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This funding empowers New Mexico to continue to bridge the digital divide and create equal opportunities for our residents. I’m grateful to President Biden and New Mexico’s Congressional delegation for their roles in securing this funding for our state.”

The funding was made available through the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. By the end of the year, the state will submit a plan to the federal government detailing how the funding will be deployed around the state. The state will focus projects on enhancing connectivity in unserved and underserved communities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and tribal lands.

“We recognize that reliable high-speed internet access has become vital, enabling access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and essential government services,” said Kelly Schlegel, the Director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. “This funding will help us serve so many of our unserved communities in rural New Mexico.”

In 2022, the governor announced Connect New Mexico, a pilot program designed to cover up to 75 percent of total project costs for network expansion in unserved and underserved areas of the state. Earlier this year, Gov. Lujan Grisham made $54 million in grants and $35 million in matching funds available for broadband projects.

It is estimated that 23% of New Mexico households do not have access to reliable internet.