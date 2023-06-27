Translate.One and Paligo Announce Partnership
Translate.One and Paligo bring innovative language solutions to technical documentation demands for enterprises worldwide.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paligo, a leading provider of software enabling customers to manage componentized technical documentation and knowledge assets, announces a strategic partnership with leading language solutions provider Translate.One. Through this partnership, mutual customers in key industries of both Translate.One and Paligo will be provided expert guidance on the best pathway towards accomplishing their multilingual and multichannel technical documentation goals.
Paligo provides a cloud-based Component Content Management System (“CCMS”) that allows customers to author, manage, translate and publish technical documentation and knowledge assets such as policies, procedures, and customer support information, with a focus on the software, manufacturing, finance and insurance, and healthcare verticals.
Founded in 2015, Paligo has become the fastest growing modern SaaS (software as a service) CCMS in the world, enabling customers previously locked into traditional on-premise documentation software to reap the collaboration and efficiency benefits of a cloud-native application.
Translate.One and Paligo are natural partners offering a professional and efficient translation workflow for technical content with Translate.One’s Translation Memory and Project Management solutions and Paligo’s modern authoring UI.
Anders Svensson, Co-Founder and CEO of Paligo, says: “Paligo and Translate.One are committed to excellence and the focus on delivery for our mutual clients. The customer’s needs come first and foremost in all of our decisions. I’m confident that this partnership will grow to become a close and mutually beneficial bond with excellent collaboration and service delivery at the heart of it.”
Peter Smith, President of Translate.One, says: “Translate.One and Paligo are a natural fit to provide innovative content services and technologies to future-proof our mutual client content strategies on a global scale. This collaboration signifies a strategic alignment of goals and a mutual commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients. Through Paligo’s advanced technology and Translate.One’s elite language solutions, this partnership promises to revolutionize the way businesses communicate and connect with their multilingual audiences.”
About Paligo
Paligo is an end-to-end modern cloud-based CCMS (Component Content Management System) for authoring, managing, translating, and publishing technical documentation and knowledge assets. Founded in 2015, the company has over 100 employees serving 450+ enterprise and mid-market customers around the world from its offices in Sweden, Ireland and the United States.
For more information about Paligo please visit www.paligo.net and www.linkedin.com/company/paligo
About Translate.One
Translate.One offers innovative multi-language solutions to international businesses and law firms in any industry or sector. Their team leverages top tier talent and leading edge technology to deliver high quality translation, interpretation, localization of software, websites, and eLearning courses, as well as multilingual desktop publishing, voiceover, subtitling. By harnessing the power of AI and combining forces with exceptional human resources, Translate.One enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and productivity of the translation processes while helping their clients succeed on the global stage.
For more information about Translate.One please visit https://www.translate.one/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/translate-one/
Contact Paligo
Anders Svensson, Co-Founder & CEO
contact@paligo.net
Contact Translate.One
Joseph Tringale, Senior Director of Business Development
Joseph.tringale@translate.one
Anders Svensson, Co-Founder & CEO
Paligo
contact@paligo.net
+1 412-261-1101