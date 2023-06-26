Four new SPCA facilities will house, care for pets in B.C.

CANADA, June 26 - More pets will receive the care and attention they need in new state-of-the art facilities serving four B.C. communities.

“For many British Columbians, pets are part of the family,” said Premier David Eby. “Yet sadly, it’s still too common to hear about abandoned or mistreated animals. British Columbians care deeply about the welfare of all animals. That’s why we’re helping the BC SPCA build four new facilities where rescue animals will be able to get the high-quality care they need and deserve, before they find new homes.”

The Province is providing $12 million to help build BC SPCA shelter replacements in Vancouver, Duncan, Prince George and Fort St. John. Currently, the shelters in these communities are either closed or outdated, and are neither designed nor equipped to provide modern care for animals.

“We are committed to ensuring that all pets are treated with the utmost care and respect,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “This funding will support modern, new shelters and facilities where pets can receive the treatment and quality of care that they deserve. As part of our commitment, we are also continuing work on developing a framework for the licensing and registration of commercial breeders of cats and dogs so proper rules are in place to protect kittens and puppies in B.C from unethical breeders, like puppy mills.”

The funding will support projects in:

Duncan – $1 million to replace a 27-year-old facility. The redevelopment plan is for a 697-square metre (7,500-square foot) Vancouver Island Animal Behaviour Centre on the existing site. This will be the first animal behaviour centre of its kind in Canada.

Fort St. John – $1 million to develop a new permanent shelter after structural issues were identified, which made it unsafe for humans and animals to continue to use the existing building.

Vancouver – $7 million to develop a replacement shelter with a 1,858 square-metre (20,000-square foot) animal centre, 836-square metre (9,000-square foot) veterinary hospital and 465-square metre (5,000-square foot) education centre.

Prince George – $3 million to develop a new facility that will also provide regional services for the Cariboo and northern B.C.

It is estimated the four facilities will offer care to thousands of companion pets per year in B.C., ranging from cats and dogs, to birds, rabbits and rodents.

“We greatly appreciate this significant support from the Province for these four communities where our aging facilities are making the care and protection of vulnerable animals increasingly difficult,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief of protection and outreach services, BC SPCA. “Our day-to-day animal care and protection services are primarily funded by generous individual donors across B.C., so having the Province step forward to help with these extraordinary costs will make a tremendous difference.”

Ensuring pets are raised and treated ethically with care is a priority for people in B.C. To support the protection of puppies and kittens, government is resuming work on a new licensing framework with respect to cat and dog pet breeders. That framework had been paused because of external factors such as the pandemic, the 2021 flood and the avian influenza outbreak.

This work will protect pets from unethical breeders by strengthening the regulation of the industry. The intention is to raise the standard of care, management and the humane treatment of dogs and cats in commercial breeding establishments.

Quotes:

Leon Davis, senior manager, Vancouver Island and Powell River Animal Care Services, BC SPCA –

“We’re seeing growing numbers of anxious, fearful and under-socialized animals coming into our care. On Vancouver Island, depending on community, this can be as much as 18% of dogs and 30% of cats in our care. The new Vancouver Island Animal Behaviour Centre in Cowichan will give many animals a chance to go on to live happy lives with loving families.”

Jamey Blair, senior manager, Interior/North Animal Care Services, BC SPCA –

“It can be particularly challenging to access support for animals in northern B.C. That’s why we’re 100% committed to staying in Fort St. John, and thrilled that the funding from the government of B.C. will help us re-establish a permanent location.”

Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations, BC SCPA –

“The new Vancouver campus will provide shelter, care and outreach services for local animals, and those transferred from communities where they can’t get help. In addition, it will be the provincial nerve centre of our organization; where we co-ordinate large deployments for animal-protection and emergency services, and work to change how animals are treated in society.”

Colby O’Flynn, senior manager, North Cariboo Animal Care Services, BC SPCA –

“Our new Prince George facility will become an important regional hub. It will be our primary regional emergency response centre and a transfer hub for moving animals in our care to get veterinary treatment and specialized behaviour rehabilitation when not locally available.”