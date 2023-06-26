Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,341 in the last 365 days.

New York Interconnect (NYI) and Nissan USA Win Big at the Cynopsis Measure Up Awards for Outstanding Use of Attribution

NYI Logo 2

Events like this bring the best of our business together and it’s exciting for NYI to be at the forefront of further advancements in the media space.”
— NYI’s VP of Research & Data, Betsy Rella
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Interconnect (NYI) took home top honors for Outstanding Use of Attribution at the Cynopsis Measure Up Awards on June 14. Festivities took place at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan immediately following the annual Measurement & Data Conference hosted by Cynopsis.

NYI’s case study featuring Nissan USA entitled, “Attribution Study: How Comprehensive Multiscreen Campaigns Drive Up Auto Sales for Nissan USA (Northeast Region),” won the top prize for its innovative work. The campaign for this case study had varied executions including Addressable (TV/Streaming), Data-Driven Linear, and Streaming. The analysis detailed the success of the incremental sales lift that was achieved by these combined executions.

NYI’s VP of Research & Data, Betsy Rella, accepted the award on behalf of NYI and Nissan USA. Rella - a 2022 Cynopsis Top Women in Media award winner - appeared in a fireside chat at the M&D Conference earlier in the day. She spoke of the important role data and research continue to play in the TV media evolution.

“I was honored to represent NYI and Nissan in accepting the award for Outstanding Attribution from Cynopsis," said Rella. "It means a lot to be recognized, especially among so many peers and companies we respect and admire. When it comes to advancing our industry, it’s exciting to see how far we’ve come and all that continues to develop in research, data, and attribution. Events like this bring the best of our business together and it’s exciting for NYI to be at the forefront of further advancements in the media space.”

About NYI
New York Interconnect (NYI) is a joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications, and Comcast. An industry leader, NYI continues to pave the way for the TV media buying industry across all screens in the nation’s largest market. Connecting to over 22 million consumers across 100+ of the most popular networks, NYI delivers advanced targeting solutions through its ground-breaking Audience One platform incorporating TV, Digital, VOD, Streaming, OTT, and Exclusive Network Sponsorships for successful end-to-end media plans.

Dana Barakat
New York Interconnect
+1 914-843-1773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New York Interconnect (NYI) and Nissan USA Win Big at the Cynopsis Measure Up Awards for Outstanding Use of Attribution

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more