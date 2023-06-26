New York Interconnect (NYI) and Nissan USA Win Big at the Cynopsis Measure Up Awards for Outstanding Use of Attribution
Events like this bring the best of our business together and it’s exciting for NYI to be at the forefront of further advancements in the media space.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Interconnect (NYI) took home top honors for Outstanding Use of Attribution at the Cynopsis Measure Up Awards on June 14. Festivities took place at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan immediately following the annual Measurement & Data Conference hosted by Cynopsis.
— NYI’s VP of Research & Data, Betsy Rella
NYI’s case study featuring Nissan USA entitled, “Attribution Study: How Comprehensive Multiscreen Campaigns Drive Up Auto Sales for Nissan USA (Northeast Region),” won the top prize for its innovative work. The campaign for this case study had varied executions including Addressable (TV/Streaming), Data-Driven Linear, and Streaming. The analysis detailed the success of the incremental sales lift that was achieved by these combined executions.
NYI’s VP of Research & Data, Betsy Rella, accepted the award on behalf of NYI and Nissan USA. Rella - a 2022 Cynopsis Top Women in Media award winner - appeared in a fireside chat at the M&D Conference earlier in the day. She spoke of the important role data and research continue to play in the TV media evolution.
“I was honored to represent NYI and Nissan in accepting the award for Outstanding Attribution from Cynopsis," said Rella. "It means a lot to be recognized, especially among so many peers and companies we respect and admire. When it comes to advancing our industry, it’s exciting to see how far we’ve come and all that continues to develop in research, data, and attribution. Events like this bring the best of our business together and it’s exciting for NYI to be at the forefront of further advancements in the media space.”
About NYI
New York Interconnect (NYI) is a joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications, and Comcast. An industry leader, NYI continues to pave the way for the TV media buying industry across all screens in the nation’s largest market. Connecting to over 22 million consumers across 100+ of the most popular networks, NYI delivers advanced targeting solutions through its ground-breaking Audience One platform incorporating TV, Digital, VOD, Streaming, OTT, and Exclusive Network Sponsorships for successful end-to-end media plans.
