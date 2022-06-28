New York Interconnect Rebrands Widely Adopted Data-Driven TV Solution to TV360
Data-infused TV option provides best-in-class analytics for maximum ROI, offers state-of-the-art TV ad optimization
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Interconnect (NYI) – a joint venture between Altice USA, Charter and Comcast – today announced the rebranding of its data-driven TV media planning, buying and optimization solution to TV360. Formerly known as TV+, this first of its kind industry solution reflects the company's commitment to the evolution of TV, and the marrying of data and attribution capabilities to close the campaign loop for advertisers. TV360 effectively enables data-infused linear TV, providing best-in-class conversion analytics using privacy-compliant first-party data from Altice USA, Charter, and Comcast, as well as third-party data from industry-leading partners.
— Ed Renicker, CEO of NYI
“We've always known the strength of linear TV. Now, thanks to TV360, we have a tool that gives advertisers the advantages of data informed media plans on linear TV, with reporting that provides insights into customer conversion paths," said Ed Renicker, CEO of NYI. “These measurements help demonstrate the interactions and impact of each and every media buy, with a 360-degree view, to optimize for phenomenal ROI.”
Benefits of TV360 include:
- More robust, data-infused linear media plans that target your audience and grow your potential customer base
- Best-in-class conversion analytics using first-party data from Altice USA, Charter and Comcast, as well as third-party data from industry leading partners
- The full reach of the NYI footprint of approximately 5.7 million households
- Option to add streaming and other platforms for multi-screen solution
For more information on TV360 or NYI, please contact Jason Swartz at Jason.Swartz@NYInterconnect.com.
About New York Interconnect
New York Interconnect (NYI) has been an industry leader for over three decades. A joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications, and Comcast, NYI continues to pave the way for the future of TV media buying across all screens in the nation’s largest, most diverse, and most affluent market. Targeting over 20 million consumers in the market through TV, OTT, and Live Streaming content providers, NYI delivers the most comprehensive, innovative, advanced capabilities through a multi-screen approach that continues to prove a brand’s ROI. NYI successfully delivers it all with one simple media buy in the nation’s #1 market.
dana barakat
New York Interconnect
dana.barakat@nyinterconnect.com
