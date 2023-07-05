Apple Distinguished Educator Bradley Lands Wins IPPY Award for 'Knowledge-ABLE'

Bradley Lands has published Knowledge-ABLE, a personal reflection that he hopes will empower a new generation of lifelong learners Lands argues that the over-reliance on standardized testing is no longer aligned with the current demands of a rapidly-evolving world. Brad is an Apple Distinguished Educator, a Google for Education Certified Innovator and a National Board Certified Teacher in Technology Education.

My book is an invitation to let go of some of the traditional instructional methods that are no longer serving students in a rapidly-changing world.” — Bradley Lands, Author, Knowledge-ABLE

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle school technology teacher Bradley Lands at The Langley School in McLean, VA. has landed in the pantheon of award-winning authors after his self-published first book, "Knowledge-ABLE: Igniting a New Generation of Lifelong Learners," was awarded the Silver Medal by the Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY).

The “IPPY” Awards are a set of annual book awards for independently published titles, and are the longest-running unaffiliated contest open exclusively to independent, university, and self-published titles worldwide.

"Our education system today is still largely measuring student achievement based on the amount of knowledge students can demonstrate on high-stakes, standardized tests," Lands argues. "However, the information and skills measured on these tests are no longer aligned with the current demands of a rapidly-evolving world. Because of this, students are entering our global society without the skills they need to be successful in life."

Winning in the category of Education (Commentary/Theory), the IPPY Awards rewarded Lands for exhibiting "the courage, innovation and creativity to go beyond the confines of traditional publishing in order to share their message, and bring about change in the world of publishing." The awards are open to authors and publishers worldwide who produce books written in English and intended for the North American market.

Lands, 38, is an Apple Distinguished Educator and Google for Education Certified Innovator who decided to write the book during the pandemic to inspire educators and principals to use powerful learning tools and best teaching strategies to enhance student achievement.

Valuing curiosity as a conduit for learning, Lands asks the powerful question: "How might I intentionally model the learning process in order to successfully write a book that positively impacts the broader education community?"

Answering the question guided and motivated Lands as he synthesized personal experiences in education, research and practical strategies to help students develop the skills needed to become better learners.

"My book is an invitation to let go of some of the traditional instructional methods that are no longer serving students in a rapidly-changing world," he says. "It’s also an opportunity to explore what it looks like when students have ownership of their learning and when teachers provide them with the right conditions to maximize their learning."

To support students in the learning process, Lands shares what he calls "the ABLE Cycle" that he developed for his book:

● A — Ask a question

● B — Believe in yourself

● L — Leverage resources

● E — Execute the task

“If we are able to double down on the process of learning, we can teach our students to become confident and competent learners who will enter this world as empathetic, critical thinkers ready to accomplish any task and succeed in any environment,” he says.

Knowledge-ABLE was written for educators in mind, but offers plenty of takeaways for students, parents, coaches, and anyone looking to enhance their professional practice.

Lands openly shares his personal journey of self-publishing, despite lacking a background in English or literature. He encourages others to pursue their aspirations, highlighting the importance of research, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit.

While writing the book, Lands created his own consulting company, UpLearn LLC, as a way to professionally self-publish his work. He uses his book as a platform for his business model, elevating professional development to enhance teaching and learning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bradley Lands is the award-winning author of the book Knowlege-ABLE, owner of UpLearn LLC, and is currently the Director of Technology and Innovation at The Langley School in McLean, Va. He is also an educational consultant available for keynote presentations, facilitating workshops, and leading professional development. With 15 years of experience in the field of education, Lands has taught in both public and independent schools, as well as in higher education as an adjunct professor. Brad is a Google for Education Certified Innovator, a Google for Education Certified Trainer, an Apple Distinguished Educator, and a National Board Certified Teacher in K-12 Technology Education. Lands graduated from James Madison University with a B.S. and a M.A.T., and graduated from Virginia Tech with an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies. His background is in STEM education and he began his career as a sixth-grade math and science teacher. Lands continues to be a passionate leader who strives to provide students with the knowledge and skills they will need to become lifelong learners and creative problem solvers in our global society.

