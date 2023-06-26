Submit Release
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the 400 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was at a stop light on a motorbike at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, and fled on the victim’s motorbike.

 

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, 35-year-old Keith Marshall, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun). A gun was recovered at the time of arrest. He was additionally charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

