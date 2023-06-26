ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs “Safeguards Abortion Seekers and Providers” and Will “Advance Right to Contraception in AZ”
Phoenix, AZ – In case you missed it, Governor Katie Hobbs is protecting and expanding reproductive freedoms in Arizona. On Thursday, Governor Hobbs joined Representative Athena Salman to announce the Arizona Right to Contraception Act, which will protect access to birth control. Governor Hobbs followed this announcement with a “sweeping” Executive Order that safeguards abortion access for millions of Arizona by centralizing all abortion-related prosecutions with the Attorney General, directing state agencies to not assist in abortion-related investigations and declining extradition requests.
READ MORE:
Washington Post: Arizona governor signs order to prevent criminalization of abortion
After a successful campaign in which Governor Hobbs promised Arizonans she would protect reproductive freedom, Hobbs signed an Executive Order that will prevent the criminalization of abortion.
The Executive Order complements other action Hobbs has taken to protect abortion access, including vetoing fetal personhood bills and calling for the passage of the Right to Contraception Act in Arizona.
Tucson Daily Star: Arizona Gov. Hobbs strips county prosecutors of authority to prosecute abortion cases
Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Friday stripping the state’s 15 elected county attorneys of their authority to prosecute doctors and other medical professionals who perform abortions and give it to the attorney general.
Hobbs’ order also directs state agencies not to assist in investigations from other states, where abortion restrictions remain, about their own residents seeking abortion care in Arizona. There would be cooperation only if ordered by a court or state or federal law.
KGUN: Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution
Governor Hobbs’ Executive Order protects anyone involved in providing or seeking an abortion in Arizona.
The Executive Order also bans state agencies from assisting with abortion related investigations and creates an advisory council that will propose ways to expand access to safe and legal abortion in Arizona.
Arizona Republic: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive order to limit prosecutions related to abortion
Arizona Mirror: Hobbs, Democrats advance right to contraception in AZ
-
Arizona Democrats and Gov. Katie Hobbs are pushing to protect access to contraceptives in the Grand Canyon State.
- “My message to legislators is this: Attacks on reproductive freedoms and basic health care will not be tolerated any longer. If you care about freedom, if you care about the future of our state, you must join me, Representative Salman and Arizonans across the political spectrum who believe in protecting reproductive health care,” Hobbs said.