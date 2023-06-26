Submit Release
TWO CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN LINCOLN COUNTY DRUG-RELATED DEATH

LINCOLN COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment of two Fayetteville residents, in connection to the drug-related death of a Lincoln County man earlier this year.

On February 9th, agents joined deputies in investigating the death of Edward Adam Carter (DOB 04/01/1991). He was found deceased from an overdose at a residence on Crescent Drive. The investigation revealed that he died from fentanyl toxicity.  During the course of the investigation, Jesse Dylan Hicks and Harley Hall were identified as the individuals who provided the drugs to the victim.

On June 20th, the Lincoln County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jesse Dylan Hicks (DOB 07/03/1993) with one count of Second Degree Murder and three counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II. Harley Nicole Hall (DOB 09/10/1996) was charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II. The two were arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a bond of $550,000 and $500,000, respectively.

