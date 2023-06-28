PrimePay Partners with Chalice Connect to Enhance Cost Savings for ProfitKeeper Franchisees

PrimePay Perks Powered by Chalice Connect

Chalice Connect strengthens PrimePay's commitment to helping franchisees thrive by creating and supporting a perks and loyalty program for ProfitKeeper.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProfitKeeper by PrimePay, the leading Performance Management Platform for Franchise Owners & Operators, is pleased to announce its partnership with Chalice Connect, a white-label marketplace platform and loyalty program. This collaboration aims to provide franchisees with cost-effective software and services, reducing operational expenses and driving profitability.

PrimePay empowers franchise owners and operators by transforming financial, POS, and operational data into actionable insights. As the #1 Performance Management Platform, ProfitKeeper equips franchises with the tools they need to increase profitability and achieve business success.

The partnership with the Chalice further strengthens PrimePay's commitment to helping franchisees thrive. Chalice has built single sign-on technology, digitally delivering a suite of benefits that helps support businesses throughout the entire lifecycle, and an add-on program that seamlessly connects employees to the world’s largest selection of employee discounts, rewards, lifestyle, and voluntary benefits. The marketplace platform offers a wide array of software and services, including accounting solutions, marketing tools, insurance and more, all at reduced costs. By leveraging the collective buying power of franchisees, PrimePay can secure significant discounts on these essential tools, passing on the savings directly to its valued clients.

Matt Schubert, Chief Strategy Officer of PrimePay, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Chalice to deliver even greater value to our franchisee clients. We are dedicated to empowering franchise owners and operators to make data-driven decisions that drive profitability. By offering access to trusted business solutions and a robust discount program, we can further reduce costs and provide critical resources that enable our clients to achieve their business goals."

The alliance between PrimePay and Chalice represents a significant opportunity for franchisees to streamline their operations, access essential software and services, and realize cost savings that directly impact their bottom line. This collaboration showcases PrimePay's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to its extensive network of over 40,000 business owners who rely on their payroll, human resources, and financial analytics software.

“We are proud to partner with PrimePay and applaud their commitment to enhancing their value proposition by extending benefits, discounts, and savings above and beyond their invaluable human and corporate resources. We share that same commitment to the SMB marketplace and look forward to delivering on the promise of helping their clients and customers increase earnings, decrease expenses, and enhance the enterprise value of their businesses,” says Keith Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Connect.

About ProfitKeeper by PrimePay:

ProfitKeeper by PrimePay is the industry's leading Performance Management Platform designed exclusively for Franchise Owners & Operators. By turning financial, POS, and operational data into actionable insights, ProfitKeeper empowers franchisees to drive profitability and make informed business decisions. With a focus on delivering exceptional value, ProfitKeeper is committed to helping franchises thrive and achieve long-term success.

About Chalice Connect:

Chalice Connect is a Melbourne, Florida based full-service B2B platform that provides cost-effective software and services to businesses across various industries. By leveraging collective buying power, Chalice negotiates discounted rates on essential tools, enabling businesses to access premium resources at affordable prices. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace model. Chalice’s goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Connect at https://www.chaliceconnect.com/.