Energy Selects Brazil to build a 1.2GW solar module manufacturing facility that will cater to Topcon technology
Brazil sees a revolution in its renewable energy sector as it basks in blazing sunlight. As the use of solar energy has increased dramatically, Brazil has emerged as a leader in the worldwide clean energy movement. Prepare yourself for the next exciting breakthrough, which might significantly increase Brazil's potential for solar Energy: Energy, a pioneer in renewable Energy, has selected Brazil as the location for its revolutionary 1.2GW solar module production plant.
This innovative project is ready to transform the future of solar Energy in Brazil and beyond, thanks to its access to cutting-edge technologies like Topcon and Mono Perc. As we explore Brazil's solar energy adventure and discover the revolutionary potential of Energy America's game-changing production plant, be ready to see the sun's brightness harnessed like never before.
The Rise of Solar Energy in Brazil
Brazil has seen a significant increase in the use of solar Energy over the last ten years. The nation provides an ideal setting for harvesting solar Energy due to its vastness and beneficial solar irradiation. The Brazilian government's dedication to renewable Energy has further accelerated this rise by adopting practical laws and incentives. These policies encourage people, companies, and even large-scale enterprises to use solar power, including net metering schemes, tax advantages, and financing possibilities. Consequently, Brazil has seen a significant increase in solar installations and has established itself as a critical participant in Latin America's renewable energy market.
Energy's Manufacturing Facility: A Game-Changer
The plan by Energy America to build a 1.2GW solar module manufacturing facility in Brazil will revolutionize that nation's solar energy sector. Topcon and Mono Perc, two manufacturers of cutting-edge technology known for their high dependability and efficiency, will be included in the facility's equipment.
Topcon Technology
The performance of solar cells is revolutionized by topcon technology, a state-of-the-art manufacturing technique. It uses cutting-edge manufacturing processes, including multi-busbar (MBB) technology and passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cells. PERC cells use a passivation layer at the back of the solar cell to increase light absorption and reduce energy loss. This lessens recombination and raises the module's overall effectiveness. Additionally, using several thin copper conductors instead of a single busbar, MBB technology boosts electrical current flow. This increases the module's power output and makes it possible to generate more Energy.
Solar module producers may improve the overall performance of their goods by using Topcon technology. Without a doubt, the development of Brazil's solar energy sector will be aided by using Topcon technology in the nation's solar module manufacturing plant. High-efficiency solar modules will be made possible, allowing them to produce more power with the same quantity of sunshine. This development supports Brazil's clean energy objectives and establishes Brazil as a pioneer in the worldwide shift to sustainable and renewable energy sources.
Mono Perc
Mono Perc stands for monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact and is a cutting-edge solar module technology. It offers a considerable improvement in the structure and performance of solar cells. Mono Perc modules boost the efficiency of monocrystalline silicon cells by combining them with a passivated emitter rear contact structure, which increases their capacity to absorb light. The back contact of the passivated emitter minimizes recombination losses, increasing the number of photons that may be converted into electricity. Consequently, Mono Perc modules have been shown to perform better than standard solar modules in energy production, producing more power.
A significant development for Brazil's solar energy sector is implementing Mono Perc technology in the nation's solar module production plant. Brazil can develop solar modules with increased efficiency and longevity by using this cutting-edge technology, further establishing its position as a pioneer in renewable Energy. The widespread usage of Mono Perc modules will aid in the growth of Brazil's solar capacity, allowing the nation to increase the clean and sustainable energy it can produce from its copious amounts of sunshine.
Benefits for Brazil's Solar Energy Industry
There are various advantages for Brazil's solar energy sector from Energy's decision to locate a production unit there:
Job Creation
The facility will create Numerous jobs, both directly and indirectly, spurring regional economic development. Engineers, technicians, and production employees are among the qualified laborers needed for the manufacturing process, which will help support local jobs.
Technological Advancement
The facility built by Energy will offer modern production processes and technology to Brazil's solar energy industry. Thanks to this knowledge transfer, Local businesses will increase their capacities and experience, which will promote industry innovation and R&D.
Supply Chain Development
Establishing a sizable solar module manufacturing plant in Brazil will draw investments and promote the development of a robust solar energy supply chain. This involves setting local vendors for components, raw materials, and logistical services to help the nation's economy.
Reduced Import Dependence
Brazil depends on imported solar modules to satisfy its rising energy needs. The new manufacturing plant will aid in lowering the nation's reliance on imports, fostering independence, and enhancing the trade balance in the renewable energy industry.
Increased Renewable Energy Capacity
The facility's 1.2 GW production capacity will significantly increase Brazil's capacity for renewable Energy. More solar systems will be able to be installed around the nation thanks to this, which will lessen Brazil's dependency on fossil fuels and speed up its transition to clean, sustainable energy sources.
Brazil's transition to renewable Energy has reached a significant turning point with Energy's intention to construct a 1.2GW solar panel manufacturing facility there. Thanks to Topcon technology and Mono Perc, the plant is positioned to be at the forefront of solar module manufacturing, satisfying the rising need for high-quality, effective solar panels. The investment helps the local economy by generating employment and advancing technology while supporting Brazil's attempts to meet its clean energy targets.
About Energy America
Energy America is an independent renewable energy engineering, construction, procurement, consultancy & solar module manufacturing firm.
operating worldwide in renewables. EA has been involved in the solar industry since more than 15 years worldwide. EA was founded in 2008 as an
engineering firm. In 2010 EA commenced innovation of solar cells in Germany with assistance from Berlin Energy and Exim bank under the
advanced research and development of higher efficiency solar modules for Deep space exploration and power generation.
In 2013 EA established its first solar module manufacturing facility in Vietnam to cover for EA solar farm projects in Middle East for multiple oil rigs, initially.
EA invested in 500MW and further expansion to 1.8GW by 2016. In 2018, EA invested 650 million in the United States of America for the establishment of
1GW solar module production facility in California to cater for the USA market. Later on, expansion in production towards the IRA act for domestically
produced panels. In 2020 EA creates three new divisions towards turnkey EPC approach and originations to cater for the global energy demand and
power generation in the USA and around the globe.
