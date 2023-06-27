Local T.L. Cannon Applebee's Celebrates Independence Day with Meals & Movie Deals

Kids Eat Free at Local Applebee's on the Fourth of July

Applebee’s Will Serve a Free Meal to Kids 10 and under on Tuesday, July 4th AND Offer Free Movie Tickets w/Applebee’s Meal Purchases

We are pleased to welcome families in our neighborhoods to visit Applebee’s on The Fourth to enjoy a memorable dining experience where everyone can relax and indulge in delicious meals affordably” — Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Public Relations & Marketing

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gear up for a sizzling Summer as neighborhood Applebee’s locations invite families to enjoy a Fourth of July meal. On Tuesday, July 4, kids 10 and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to come to Applebee’s for a free meal. Each kids meal is complete with a choice of side dish and soft drink, milk or juice.

Applebee’s Kids Menu selections include:

o Cheesy Pizza

o Chicken Tenders

o Chicken Quesadilla

o Grilled Chicken Alfredo

o Mac + Cheese

o Cheeseburger

o Corn Dog

o Chicken Taco

“As we approach the holiday, we are pleased to welcome families in our neighborhoods to visit Applebee’s on Tuesday the fourth to enjoy a memorable dining experience where everyone can relax and indulge in delicious meals affordably” said Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, T.L. Cannon Companies. “We also want to remind families about our current Free Movie Ticket promotion for the summer blockbuster movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Spend $35 and receive one free movie ticket, spend $70 or more and receive 2 Free tickets* so there’s even more value to share!”

Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, PA will take part. For a full list of participating locations please visit: www.tlcannon.com/locations.

To take advantage of the Kids Eat Free event, customers must dine-in at a participating Applebee’s location. Offer is not valid for Carside To Go or take-out orders. Limit two free kids meals per adult entrée purchase. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Valid on Tuesday, 7/04/23 only. Not valid with any other discount or offer.

*For a limited time, receive 1 Fandango movie ticket (up to $15 per ticket and convenience fee) to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny when you spend between $35.00 and $69.99 in one transaction at Applebee’s. Spend $70.00 or more in one transaction and get two movie tickets. Offer valid 6/22/23 - 7/19/23. Enter your receipt info by 7/24/23. Promo code expires on 8/2/23. Limit 2 movie tickets per transaction and 4 movie tickets per person during the promotion. Minimum purchase excludes alcohol (CA only), tax, gratuity, gift card purchases, delivery fees, donations, coupons, bonus cards, and discounts. Third party food delivery orders are excluded. Additional restrictions apply. See www.activaterewards.com/applebees/offer_details for full details. Offer valid only at participating Applebee’s restaurants in the continental U.S. FANDANGO and the Fandango logo are registered trademarks of Fandango Media, LLC.

About T.L. Cannon Companies

T.L. Cannon Companies is a private owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania. In 2022, the company raised over $121,400 for their local Make-A-Wish chapters, supported over 260 youth organizations with their Flapjack Fundraisers, in addition to supporting over 30 groups with their “Carryout for a Cause” program. They were also recognized by the Applebee’s brand in 2022 with the “Heart of Applebee’s” award for their commitment to Make-A-Wish. For thirteen consecutive years, the company was awarded the New York State Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their community-based programs. In 2015, T.L. Cannon was recognized at the national level for the industry with the National Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their support of community. Visit tlcneighborhood.com, to view other community involvement initiatives.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.



