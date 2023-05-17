T.L. Cannon Companies Celebrates Military Appreciation Month at 57 Local Applebee's Locations

Honoring Our Heroes on Armed Forces Day and Throughout May with a 15% Discount

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- T.L. Cannon Companies, local franchisee and owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants, is proud to announce its celebration of Military Appreciation Month throughout the entire month of May. As a gesture of gratitude to military members, both past and present, T.L. Cannon Companies Applebee's restaurant locations are offering a special discount of 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases when dining in.

As a local franchise with a deep commitment to supporting the military for the last 15 years, the company recognizes the sacrifices and dedication of our brave service members and is expressing their gratitude by providing a welcoming dining experience and a small token of appreciation to those who have served or are currently serving in the military.

" As we celebrate Military Appreciation Month, our restaurants are proud to serve those who have served," said Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations, T.L. Cannon Companies. "This coming Saturday, May 20th, marks Armed Forces Day—a perfect occasion to honor our service members. We extend our heartfelt appreciation by offering a 15% discount on food orders to military personnel dining in at any of our 57 local locations on Armed Forces Day and through the rest of May. It’s our way of saying 'thank you' for their selflessness and commitment to our country."

Applebee's locations have a longstanding tradition of supporting the military community. Since 2008, the franchise has provided over $3.1 million in food, discounts, and giveaways in support of military personnel.

Applebee's across Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, PA will be participating. For a full list of locations and their addresses, please visit: tlcannon.com/locations/.

The 15% discount is for retired and active-duty military from 5/1-5/31/23. Tax, gratuity, gift card and alcohol purchase excluded. Not valid on online or delivery orders. Call in orders are eligible by mentioning the discount and showing proof of service upon pick-up. Must show proof of service to redeem the offer, see examples of forms accepted below:

U.S. Uniform Services ID card (green)

U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID card (blue)

Current Leave and Earnings Statement

Veterans Organization Card (American Legion, VFW)

Photograph in uniform

Guest wearing uniform

DD214 Certificate of Release or Discharge From Military

Citation or Commendation

Military dog tag

To learn more about how Applebee’s restaurants in New York, Connecticut and Northern PA support and give back to local communities, visit www.tlcneighborhood.com.

About T.L. Cannon Companies

T.L. Cannon Companies is a private owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania. In 2022, the company raised over $121,000 for their local Make-A-Wish chapters, in addition to supporting over 30 groups with their “Carryout for a Cause” program and was also recognized by the Applebee’s brand in 2022 with the “Heart of Applebee’s” award for their commitment to Make-A-Wish. For thirteen consecutive years, the company was awarded the New York State Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their community-based programs. In 2015, T.L. Cannon was recognized at the national level for the industry with the National Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their support of community. Visit tlcneighborhood.com, to view other community involvement initiatives.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.



