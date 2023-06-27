Neurotechnology Introduces BrainAccess HALO Integrated EEG Headband for Brain-Computer Interface Applications
Neurotechnology today announced the launch of the BrainAccess HALO headband, electroencephalography (EEG) solution for portable brain-computer interface (BCI) and other applications.
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.
BrainAccess HALO features dry contact electrodes, Bluetooth connectivity and long operating times, providing flexibility for a variety of applications.
The new HALO device is considerably more mobile and easier to put on and setup, yet it keeps the core EEG functionalities”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the launch of the BrainAccess HALO headband, an electroencephalography (EEG) solution for portable brain-computer interface (BCI) and other applications. The headband integrates dry-contact electrodes, adjustable headwear and electroencephalograph with Bluetooth connectivity into a single, semi-flexible band. The HALO device, like other BrainAccess devices, is supported by BrainAccess Board and BrainAccess SDK software.
— Osvaldas Putkis, Head of Engineering at Neurotechnology
The new headband is a four-channel EEG acquisition system with a common reference electrode, two electrodes positioned on the forehead and two over the occipital cortex region. This enables the device to monitor brainwaves and brain activity related to visual processes as well as eye and facial muscle movements. The band is adjustable to fit different head shapes and sizes. The cushioning allows for electrodes to fit to the curvature of the head and provide extra support for increased comfort. Electrodes on the occipital region feature spring-loaded pillar contacts that can further adjust to variations in head shape.
“The new HALO device is considerably more mobile and easier to put on and setup, yet it keeps the core EEG functionalities,” said Osvaldas Putkis, Head of Engineering at Neurotechnology. “These features, along with its more accessible price point, make the HALO suitable for a much wider range of uses – from meditation to mind-controlled computer applications and more.”
While maintaining a small form factor, the HALO features a large capacity battery and can continuously record data for up to eight hours. Its long operating time and Bluetooth connectivity make it a very portable EEG solution.
BrainAccess Software
BrainAccess HALO comes with free BrainAccess software. There are two major software options: BrainAccess Board and BrainAccess SDK. The BrainAccess Board is a single-point entry application to communicate with BrainAccess devices, enabling the user to stream, view, and record data. It also supports Lab Streaming Layer (LSL), which is becoming a standard for connecting and synchronizing multiple devices and allowing versatile experiment setups. The Board includes an application launcher, where customers can access a variety of EEG and BCI apps for a range of uses.
While BrainAccess Board is more suited for end users, BrainAccess SDK offers direct control and access to devices and can be used by integrators for the development of specific applications. BrainAccess SDK can be accessed via C++ and Python APIs.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural networks capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Neurotechnology's biometric algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT and IREX. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national scale projects for national ID, passports, elections and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, the Ghana General Elections, the Democratic Republic of the Congo Voter Deduplication and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of almost 2 billion people.
Jennifer Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc. for Neurotechnology
+1 503-805-7540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn