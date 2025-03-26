Neurotechnology Upgrades its SentiVeillance Video Surveillance Systems with Improved Algorithms and New Features
Neurotechnology’s updated SentiVeillance Cluster and SDK are designed for law enforcement, surveillance parking lot management and custom applications.VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of its updated SentiVeillance Cluster 10.0 and SentiVeillance SDK 10.0 biometric and object recognition video analytics solutions. These major version updates include new features and performance for large-scale implementations.
SentiVeillance video analytics systems are designed for real-time recognition, tracking and event detection using Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR), face recognition and human and vehicle object-related sets of algorithms. The highly customizable system is designed to adapt to a wide range of civil and commercial surveillance use cases, and it includes a rich feature set for policing and law enforcement scenarios.
Key SentiVeillance features include:
● Detect, track and recognize people, vehicles, faces and license plates
● Define rules with a wide range of triggers and conditions
● Detect faces, objects and license plates in a specific area for each camera and/or exclude search areas
● Mark tripwires to trigger alerts for movements in selected areas and directions and automate application logic
● Vehicle and Human modalities are included with face and license plate recognition modalities
● Favorable pricing policy for large-scale deployments, with quantity discounts
● Support for edge computing
The latest updates to SentiVeillance further enhance accuracy, reliability and processing speed as well as expanding license plate support regions. These improvements include:
● Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) support now recognizes plates from a total of 84 countries
● The upgraded face recognition algorithm, which has ranked among the top in NIST FRTE and FATE evaluations, improves accuracy in high-load scenarios
● Optimized multilingual plate handling when Arabic and Latin scripts are present
● New Saudi Arabian plate type recognition by color improves classification and template matching accuracy
● Enhanced ALPR Optical Character Recognition (OCR) now displays a confidence score for the detected country of origin
● Higher OCR accuracy enhances recognition of Argentinian license plates
SentiVeillance Cluster is a scalable, high-performance server solution designed for large-scale security and traffic management applications. It processes multiple video streams simultaneously, enhancing real-time surveillance with automated recognition and tracking across multiple modalities. The SentiVeillance SDK is also available for developers to build their solutions tailored to their specific needs.
Try out SentiVeillance products on your system by downloading a free 30-day trial, or explore possibilities with an online demo at www.sentiveillance.com.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
Jennifer A Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc. for Neurotechnology
503-805-7540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.