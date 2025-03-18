Neurotechnology Announces Major Updates to Its Flagship MegaMatcher ABIS Solution
The updated MegaMatcher ABIS turnkey multi-biometric solution has improved algorithms, new features and upgraded system components.
The latest 2025.1 release has a wide range of improvements, delivering greater reliability and performance to our clients.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep-learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced a significant update to MegaMatcher ABIS, the company’s powerful Automated Biometric Identification System. The latest version includes multi-biometric algorithm updates, new features and system component upgrades designed to enhance performance, flexibility and scalability.
— Irmantas Naujikas, Director at Neurotechnology
“MegaMatcher ABIS has been used for large-scale projects for both civil and law enforcement purposes,” said Irmantas Naujikas, Director at Neurotechnology. “The latest 2025.1 release has a wide range of improvements, delivering greater reliability and performance to our clients.”
Improved Biometric Algorithms and New Features
Following a recent MegaMatcher SDK update, MegaMatcher ABIS acquired significant enhancements, including improved accuracy and performance across multiple biometric modalities and newly introduced features. Key updates include:
● Fingerprint Recognition: Greater precision with NIST MINEX III, ELFT, and PFT III-tested algorithms. The new finger anomaly detection finds fraudulent attempts and errors in four-finger scans, such as footprints or incorrect hand placement.
● Face Recognition: Optimized template size for server applications and improved accuracy, which has been evaluated in NIST FRTE and FATE. The update also includes face morph detection, which identifies digitally altered images created by blending multiple individuals' facial features.
● Palmprint Recognition: Enhanced accuracy and system performance with proprietary features.
● Iris Recognition: Newly designed algorithm for increased reliability in biometric identification.
● Contactless Fingerprint Capture: Smartphone cameras can now scan four fingerprints at once, enabling slap fingerprint acquisition without physical scanners.
Enhanced System Components
The latest MegaMatcher ABIS introduces key improvements in efficiency, security and usability, enhancing overall system performance. Key improvements include:
● Advanced Visualization & Monitoring: Real-time metrics, detailed analytics and customizable dashboards improve data insights and system observability.
● Enhanced Authentication: Supports multiple logins under the same account while maintaining security.
The latest improvements to MegaMatcher ABIS, along with the recently updated MegaMatcher Accelerator and MegaMatcher SDK, demonstrate Neurotechnology's commitment to continuously delivering reliable, customer-focused solutions powered by industry-leading technology.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
Jennifer A Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc. for Neurotechnology
+1 503-805-7540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.