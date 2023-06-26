"Rally to Save America" Newport News, Virginia Hosted by US Senate Candidate Jonathan Emord
"Rally to Save America" Newport News, Virginia Hosted by US Senate Candidate Jonathan EmordFAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan W. Emord, a top-ranked DC-based constitutional attorney, author of a pathbreaking best-selling book, THE AUTHORITARIANS, an official candidate for the United States Senate for the great state of Virginia, to host "Rally to Save America" on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 6-8 PM ET in Newport News, Virginia at the WOW 2 Facility. The "Rally to Save America" event brings the greater community of Virginians together to support unity and patriotism in a campaign to save America. Full event details are provided here.
Jonathan Emord's most recently appeared in The Daily Signal, "Republicans Challenge ‘Dead Weight’ Tim Kaine as Youngkin’s Popularity Puts Virginia’s US Senate Race in Play." In addition, Jonathan Emord's latest opinion article, "The Precious Gift of Liberty," was featured in PJ Media.
Early this month, Jonathan Emord won 61% of the vote in Virginia’s first straw poll to test primary candidates, the Loudoun County Republican Committee’s Virginia Straw Poll. In a field comprised of 8 candidates, Emord won 144 votes, with the second-closest party winning only 41 votes.
About: Jonathan W. Emord
For the past 37 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.” George Noory calls him “a Knight in Shining Armor” and “a warrior out to save our rights.” Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as “an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America.” Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. A leading constitutional law and litigation expert, he is the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more cases against the Food and Drug Administration in federal court than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname “FDA Dragon Slayer.” He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and the U.S.A. Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins, Justice and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
