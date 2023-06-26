Please Join us for Property Assessment Division Public Meetings

|7/6/2023
|Golden Valley
|Rygate
|6pm – 8pm
|Fire Hall
|Kemp St Rygate Mt 59074
|7/6/2023
|Yellowstone
|Billings
|4pm – 7pm
|Billings Public Library
|510 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101
|7/10/2023
|Beaverhead
|Dillon
|6pm – 9pm
|Beaverhead County Fairgrounds 4H Center
|835 S. Railroad St, Dillon MT 59725
|7/10/2023
|Cascade
|Great Falls
|11:30am – 3:30pm
|Cascade County Annex Building
|325 2nd Ave N Room #111, Great Falls, MT 59401
|7/10/2023
|Cascade
|Great Falls
|4:30pm – 7:00pm
|Cascade County Annex Building
|325 2nd Ave N Room #111, Great Falls, MT 59401
|7/10/2023
|Gallatin
|Manhattan
|4pm – 8pm
|Manhatten Town Hall
|207 S Sixth St, Manhattan, MT 59741
|7/10/2023
|Park
|Livingston
|4pm – 8pm
|Commissioners Community Room
|414 E Callender St., Livingston, MT 59047
|7/10/2023
|Silver Bow
|Butte
|1pm – 5pm
|Butte/Silver Bow Archives
|17 W Quartz St, Butte, MT 59701
|7/10/2023
|Sweetgrass
|Timber
|12pm – 3pm
|Sweetgrass County Library basement
|314 Mcleod, Big Timber, MT 59011
|7/10/2023
|Sweetgrass
|Timber
|6pm – 9pm
|Sweetgrass County Library basement
|314 Mcleod, Big Timber, MT 59011
|7/11/2023
|Fallon
|Baker
|4pm – 7pm
|Fallon County Fairgrounds
|3440 MT-7, Baker, MT 59313
|7/11/2023
|Granite
|Philipsburg
|6pm – 9pm
|Granite County Museum
|135 S Sansome St, Philipsburg, MT 59858
|7/11/2023
|Lake
|Polson
|3pm – 6pm
|Red Lion Inn & Suites Polson
|209 Ridgewater Dr, Polson, MT 59860
|7/11/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|Helena
|5:30pm – 8:30pm
|HMS Auditorium
|1025 N Rodney St, Helena, MT 59601
|7/11/2023
|Liberty
|Chester
|11:30am – 3:30pm
|Liberty County Senior Center
|618 E Adams Ave, Chester, MT 59522
|7/11/2023
|Liberty
|Chester
|4:30pm – 7:00pm
|Liberty County Senior Center
|618 E Adams Ave, Chester, MT 59522
|7/11/2023
|Petroleum
|Winnett
|12pm – 4pm
|Petroleum County Community Center
|207 W Main St, Winnett, MT 59087
|7/11/2023
|Yellowstone
|Billings
|9:30am – 11:30am
|Yellowstone County Board of County Commissioners
|316 N 26th St, Billings, MT 59101
|7/12/2023
|Carbon
|Joliet
|1pm – 3pm
|Joliet Community Center
|209 E Front Ave, Joliet, MT 59041
|7/12/2023
|Carbon
|Joliet
|6pm – 9pm
|Joliet Community Center
|209 E Front Ave, Joliet, MT 59041
|7/12/2023
|Flathead
|Kalispell
|3pm – 6pm
|Hilton Garden Inn Kalispell
|1840 US-93, Kalispell, MT 59901
|7/12/2023
|Gallatin
|Bozeman
|12pm – 4pm
|Bozeman, Gallatin County Courthouse
|311 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
|7/12/2023
|Jefferson
|Boulder
|5pm – 8pm
|Jefferson County Fairgrounds
|25-51 Little Boulder Rd, Boulder, MT 59632
|7/12/2023
|Silver Bow
|Butte
|6pm – 9pm
|Butte Justice Center (BSB Office of Emergency Management)
|3619 Wynne Ave, Butte, MT 59701
|7/13/2023
|Gallatin
|Gallatin Gateway
|5pm – 8pm
|Ophir Grade School Gym (Presenting with Madison County)
|45465 Gallatin Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730
|7/13/2023
|Hill
|Havre
|9:30am – 11:30am
|Hill County Courthouse – Timmons Room
|315 4th St, Havre, MT 59501
|7/13/2023
|Hill
|Havre
|12:30pm – 3:30pm
|Hill County Courthouse – Timmons Room
|315 4th St, Havre, MT 59501
|7/13/2023
|Lincoln
|Libby
|3pm – 6pm
|City of Libby Ponderosa Room
|952 E Spruce, Libby, MT 59923
|7/13/2023
|Madison
|Gallatin Gateway
|5pm – 9pm
|Ophir Grade School Gym (Presenting with Madison County)
|45465 Gallatin Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730
|7/13/2023
|Musselshell
|Roundup
|12pm – 3pm
|Roundup Community Center
|700 3rd St W, Roundup, MT 59072
|7/13/2023
|Musselshell
|Roundup
|6pm – 9pm
|Roundup Community Center
|700 3rd St W, Roundup, MT 59072
|7/17/2023
|Custer
|Miles City
|9am-12pm
|Custer County Event Center
|42 Garryowen Rd, Miles City, MT 59301
|7/17/2023
|Fergus
|Lewistown
|11:00am – 3:00pm
|Fergus County Sheriff’s office Basement
|121 8th Ave S, Lewistown, MT 59457
|7/17/2023
|Fergus
|Lewistown
|4:30pm – 7:00pm
|Fergus County Sheriff’s office Basement
|121 8th Ave S, Lewistown, MT 59457
|7/17/2023
|Park
|Gardiner
|4pm – 8pm
|Gardiner School Lunchroom
|510 Stone St, Gardiner, MT 59030
|7/17/2023
|Powell
|Deer Lodge
|6pm – 9pm
|Powell County Community Center
|416 Cottonwood Ave, Deer Lodge, MT 59722
|7/17/2023
|Rosebud
|Forsyth
|1pm – 4pm
|Forsyth City Hall
|247 N 9th Ave, Forsyth, MT 59327
|7/18/2023
|Gallatin
|Belgrade
|5pm – 9pm
|Belgrade City Council Chambers
|91 E Central Avenue, Belgrade, MT 59714
|7/18/2023
|Jefferson
|Whitehall
|5pm – 8pm
|Whitehall City Courtroom
|2 N Whitehall St, Whitehall, MT 59759
|7/18/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|Helena
|5:30pm – 8:30pm
|HMS Auditorium
|1025 N Rodney St, Helena, MT 59601
|7/18/2023
|Meagher
|White Sulphur Springs
|11:30am – 3:00pm
|Meagher County Court Room
|15 W Main St., White Sulpher Springs, MT 59645
|7/18/2023
|Ravalli
|Hamilton
|4pm – 7pm
|Ravalli County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Room
|215 4th St, Floor 3, Suite A, Hamilton, MT 59840
|7/18/2023
|Richland
|Sidney
|1pm – 4pm
|Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center
|2118 Holly St, Sidney, MT 59270
|7/19/2023
|Broadwater
|Townsend
|12:00pm – 3:00pm
|Flynn Building
|416 Broadway St, Townsend, MT 59644
|7/19/2023
|Broadwater
|Townsend
|4:30pm – 7:00pm
|Flynn Building
|416 Broadway St, Townsend, MT 59644
|7/19/2023
|Deer Lodge
|Anaconda
|6pm – 9pm
|Little Theater – Anaconda High School
|515 Main St, Anaconda, MT 59711
|7/19/2023
|Gallatin
|West Yellowstone
|1pm – 5pm
|West Yellowstone Town Hall
|440 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
|7/19/2023
|Madison
|Ennis
|5pm – 9pm
|Ennis High School
|223 Charles Ave, Ennis, MT 59729
|7/19/2023
|McCone
|Circle
|1pm – 4pm
|McCone County Fairgrounds – Kitchen Building
|Highway 201, Circle, MT 59215
|7/20/2023
|Gallatin
|Bozeman
|5pm – 9pm
|Bozeman Public Safety Community Room
|901 N Rouse, Bozeman, MT 59715
|7/20/2023
|Madison
|Sheridan
|5pm – 9pm
|Sheridan High School
|107 Maidison St, Sheridan, MT 59749
|7/20/2023
|Toole
|Shelby
|11:30am – 3:30pm
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|455 McKinley Ave, Shelby MT 59474
|7/20/2023
|Toole
|Shelby
|4:30pm – 7:00pm
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|455 McKinley Ave, Shelby MT 59474
|7/24/2023
|Stillwater
|Columbus
|12pm – 3pm
|New Stillwater County Fairgrounds
|16 Sheep Dip Rd, Columbus, MT 59019
|7/24/2023
|Stillwater
|Columbus
|6pm – 9pm
|New Stillwater County Fairgrounds
|16 Sheep Dip Rd, Columbus, MT 59019
|7/25/2023
|Valley
|Glasgow
|1pm – 4pm
|Basement Court Room in Glasgow Courthouse
|501 Court Square, Glasgow, MT 59230
|7/26/2023
|Gallatin
|Three Forks
|5pm – 9pm
|Three Forks City Hall
|206 S Main St, Three Forks, MT 59752
|7/26/2023
|Roosevelt
|Wolf Point
|1pm – 4pm
|Wolf Point Senior Center
|326 Main St, Wolf Point, MT 59201
|7/26/2023
|Wheatland
|Harlowton
|12:00pm-4pm
|Library
|13 Central Ave S, Harlowton Mt 59036