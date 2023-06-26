Submit Release
Please Join us for Property Assessment Division Public Meetings

7/6/2023 Golden Valley Rygate 6pm – 8pm Fire Hall Kemp St Rygate Mt 59074 7/6/2023 Yellowstone Billings 4pm – 7pm Billings Public Library 510 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101 7/10/2023 Beaverhead Dillon 6pm – 9pm Beaverhead County Fairgrounds 4H Center 835 S. Railroad St, Dillon MT 59725 7/10/2023 Cascade Great Falls 11:30am – 3:30pm Cascade County Annex Building 325 2nd Ave N Room #111, Great Falls, MT 59401 7/10/2023 Cascade Great Falls 4:30pm – 7:00pm Cascade County Annex Building 325 2nd Ave N Room #111, Great Falls, MT 59401 7/10/2023 Gallatin Manhattan 4pm – 8pm Manhatten Town Hall 207 S Sixth St, Manhattan, MT 59741 7/10/2023 Park Livingston 4pm – 8pm Commissioners Community Room 414 E Callender St., Livingston, MT 59047 7/10/2023 Silver Bow Butte 1pm – 5pm Butte/Silver Bow Archives 17 W Quartz St, Butte, MT 59701 7/10/2023 Sweetgrass Timber 12pm – 3pm Sweetgrass County Library basement 314 Mcleod, Big Timber, MT 59011 7/10/2023 Sweetgrass Timber 6pm – 9pm Sweetgrass County Library basement 314 Mcleod, Big Timber, MT 59011 7/11/2023 Fallon Baker 4pm – 7pm Fallon County Fairgrounds 3440 MT-7, Baker, MT 59313 7/11/2023 Granite Philipsburg 6pm – 9pm Granite County Museum 135 S Sansome St, Philipsburg, MT 59858 7/11/2023 Lake Polson 3pm – 6pm Red Lion Inn & Suites Polson 209 Ridgewater Dr, Polson, MT 59860 7/11/2023 Lewis & Clark Helena 5:30pm – 8:30pm HMS Auditorium 1025 N Rodney St, Helena, MT 59601 7/11/2023 Liberty Chester 11:30am – 3:30pm Liberty County Senior Center 618 E Adams Ave, Chester, MT 59522 7/11/2023 Liberty Chester 4:30pm – 7:00pm Liberty County Senior Center 618 E Adams Ave, Chester, MT 59522 7/11/2023 Petroleum Winnett 12pm – 4pm Petroleum County Community Center 207 W Main St, Winnett, MT 59087 7/11/2023 Yellowstone Billings 9:30am – 11:30am Yellowstone County Board of County Commissioners 316 N 26th St, Billings, MT 59101 7/12/2023 Carbon Joliet 1pm – 3pm Joliet Community Center 209 E Front Ave, Joliet, MT 59041 7/12/2023 Carbon Joliet 6pm – 9pm Joliet Community Center 209 E Front Ave, Joliet, MT 59041 7/12/2023 Flathead Kalispell 3pm – 6pm Hilton Garden Inn Kalispell 1840 US-93, Kalispell, MT 59901 7/12/2023 Gallatin Bozeman 12pm – 4pm Bozeman, Gallatin County Courthouse 311 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715 7/12/2023 Jefferson Boulder 5pm – 8pm Jefferson County Fairgrounds 25-51 Little Boulder Rd, Boulder, MT 59632 7/12/2023 Silver Bow Butte 6pm – 9pm Butte Justice Center (BSB Office of Emergency Management) 3619 Wynne Ave, Butte, MT 59701 7/13/2023 Gallatin Gallatin Gateway 5pm – 8pm Ophir Grade School Gym (Presenting with Madison County) 45465 Gallatin Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730 7/13/2023 Hill Havre 9:30am – 11:30am Hill County Courthouse – Timmons Room 315 4th St, Havre, MT 59501 7/13/2023 Hill Havre 12:30pm – 3:30pm Hill County Courthouse – Timmons Room 315 4th St, Havre, MT 59501 7/13/2023 Lincoln Libby 3pm – 6pm City of Libby Ponderosa Room 952 E Spruce, Libby, MT 59923 7/13/2023 Madison Gallatin Gateway 5pm – 9pm Ophir Grade School Gym (Presenting with Madison County) 45465 Gallatin Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730 7/13/2023 Musselshell Roundup 12pm – 3pm Roundup Community Center 700 3rd St W, Roundup, MT 59072 7/13/2023 Musselshell Roundup 6pm – 9pm Roundup Community Center 700 3rd St W, Roundup, MT 59072 7/17/2023 Custer Miles City 9am-12pm Custer County Event Center 42 Garryowen Rd, Miles City, MT 59301 7/17/2023 Fergus Lewistown 11:00am – 3:00pm Fergus County Sheriff’s office Basement 121 8th Ave S, Lewistown, MT 59457 7/17/2023 Fergus Lewistown 4:30pm – 7:00pm Fergus County Sheriff’s office Basement 121 8th Ave S, Lewistown, MT 59457 7/17/2023 Park Gardiner 4pm – 8pm Gardiner School Lunchroom 510 Stone St, Gardiner, MT 59030 7/17/2023 Powell Deer Lodge 6pm – 9pm Powell County Community Center 416 Cottonwood Ave, Deer Lodge, MT 59722 7/17/2023 Rosebud Forsyth 1pm – 4pm Forsyth City Hall 247 N 9th Ave, Forsyth, MT 59327 7/18/2023 Gallatin Belgrade 5pm – 9pm Belgrade City Council Chambers 91 E Central Avenue, Belgrade, MT 59714 7/18/2023 Jefferson Whitehall 5pm – 8pm Whitehall City Courtroom 2 N Whitehall St, Whitehall, MT 59759 7/18/2023 Lewis & Clark Helena 5:30pm – 8:30pm HMS Auditorium 1025 N Rodney St, Helena, MT 59601 7/18/2023 Meagher White Sulphur Springs 11:30am – 3:00pm Meagher County Court Room 15 W Main St., White Sulpher Springs, MT 59645 7/18/2023 Ravalli Hamilton 4pm – 7pm Ravalli County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Room 215 4th St, Floor 3, Suite A, Hamilton, MT 59840 7/18/2023 Richland Sidney 1pm – 4pm Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center 2118 Holly St, Sidney, MT 59270 7/19/2023 Broadwater Townsend 12:00pm – 3:00pm Flynn Building 416 Broadway St, Townsend, MT 59644 7/19/2023 Broadwater Townsend 4:30pm – 7:00pm Flynn Building 416 Broadway St, Townsend, MT 59644 7/19/2023 Deer Lodge Anaconda 6pm – 9pm Little Theater – Anaconda High School 515 Main St, Anaconda, MT 59711 7/19/2023 Gallatin West Yellowstone 1pm – 5pm West Yellowstone Town Hall 440 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone, MT 59758 7/19/2023 Madison Ennis 5pm – 9pm Ennis High School 223 Charles Ave, Ennis, MT 59729 7/19/2023 McCone Circle 1pm – 4pm McCone County Fairgrounds – Kitchen Building Highway 201, Circle, MT 59215 7/20/2023 Gallatin Bozeman 5pm – 9pm Bozeman Public Safety Community Room 901 N Rouse, Bozeman, MT 59715 7/20/2023 Madison Sheridan 5pm – 9pm Sheridan High School 107 Maidison St, Sheridan, MT 59749 7/20/2023 Toole Shelby 11:30am – 3:30pm Comfort Inn & Suites 455 McKinley Ave, Shelby MT 59474 7/20/2023 Toole Shelby 4:30pm – 7:00pm Comfort Inn & Suites 455 McKinley Ave, Shelby MT 59474 7/24/2023 Stillwater Columbus 12pm – 3pm New Stillwater County Fairgrounds 16 Sheep Dip Rd, Columbus, MT 59019 7/24/2023 Stillwater Columbus 6pm – 9pm New Stillwater County Fairgrounds 16 Sheep Dip Rd, Columbus, MT 59019 7/25/2023 Valley Glasgow 1pm – 4pm Basement Court Room in Glasgow Courthouse 501 Court Square, Glasgow, MT 59230 7/26/2023 Gallatin Three Forks 5pm – 9pm Three Forks City Hall 206 S Main St, Three Forks, MT 59752 7/26/2023 Roosevelt Wolf Point 1pm – 4pm Wolf Point Senior Center 326 Main St, Wolf Point, MT 59201 7/26/2023 Wheatland Harlowton 12:00pm-4pm Library 13 Central Ave S, Harlowton Mt 59036

