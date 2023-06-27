Serving 9 Languages and 38 Countries, AnimallTag Brings Solution to Get Lost Pets Home to the US
1 out of 3 pets become lost at some point in their lifetime, and close to 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen in the US every single year,
It is disheartening to know that nearly 10 million dogs and cats are lost every single year and less than 23% of these are reunited with their owners. It is our mission to help pet parents worldwide.”DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that 1 out of 3 pets become lost at some point in their lifetime, and close to 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen in the US every single year, with a shocking 1.5 million pets ending up in shelters and being killed? These are jarring statistics. Luckily, AnimallTag founders David Levy and Carlos Machado have made it their mission to bring pet owners and their beloved companions back together.
— David Levy, Founder
According to David Levy and Carlos Machado, Founders of AnimallTag, the decision to come to the United States was an easy one, American pet owners need an effective tool to protect their pets from loss and theft. This, along with the innovative environment of American culture is another reason why AnimallTag believes that new solutions will be improved with feedback from local users. Founder, David Levy, states, “It is disheartening to know that nearly 10 million dogs and cats become lost or are stolen in the United States every single year. Even more unfortunate is the fact that less than 23% of these lost pets are reunited with their owners. With such alarming numbers, it's our mission to help pet parents worldwide”.
While microchips won't replace a tag and collar, Animalltag brings both together with a microchip and a QR code collar tag that anyone can scan and locate an owner-they can make all the difference when it comes to reuniting you with your pet. What makes AnimallTag unique is that when you enroll your pet's microchip with them, you are linked to their database with 9 languages and 38 countries. With the AnimallTag Emergency Card QR, it allows an owner to initiate a lost pet without having to call an 800#, sitting on hold when seconds count. AnimallTag will immediately notify the network, send text messages, emails, and contact all the phone numbers on your pet's record to reunite you as quickly as possible.
Not only is AnimallTag committed to getting lost pets’ home, but they also have a commitment to the planet and sustainability. Their applicator is made of sugar cane that reduces CO2 when made and can be recycled as well.
As AnimallTag looks to the future and technological advancement, AI algorithms within their search engine will be utilized to predict where the lost pet is most likely to be, further ensuring reunification with the pet owner. AnimallTag will continue to Improve their database to help shelters promote pet adoption and create a network that will connect breeders, veterinarians, owners, and shelters on a globally scale.
AnimallTag makes it affordable for every pet owner, with Free registration and no annual fees, giving control to pet parents, enabling real time notifications from anywhere in the world should their pet get lost or stolen.
AnimallTag Microchip Service is an ideal solution to save your pet's life!
# # #
Tricia Montgomery
Pmonty Publc Relations
+1 630-747-9171
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram