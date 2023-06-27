ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo's statement reaffirms the ILO's commitment to supporting Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and ensuring their resilience in the face of multiple crises, climate change, and economic uncertainties.
MSMEs: The Backbone of Economies and the World of Work
