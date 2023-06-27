Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,289 in the last 365 days.

MSMEs: The Backbone of Economies and the World of Work

Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo's statement reaffirms the ILO's commitment to supporting Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and ensuring their resilience in the face of multiple crises, climate change, and economic uncertainties.

You just read:

MSMEs: The Backbone of Economies and the World of Work

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more