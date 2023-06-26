Submit Release
Career Advancement and Navigation Specialists Attend Employer Summit

Three out of the four Adult Education-based Career Navigators attended the Employer Summit in Augusta in late May.

The Navigators are part of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) which has committed $6 million dollars to address the workforce development needs of those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Maine’s Department of Education, Adult Education team is using these funds to help eligible adults and employment sectors recover from the stresses of the pandemic through a variety of academic and job training supports including Career Advancement Navigators and College and Career Success Coordinators.

Kate Points and Karen Morin shared their expertise in connecting with and supporting the re-entry community with employment with employers.  Cassie Robichaux shared her expertise in how to create appealing entry-level jobs with flexibility and opportunities to advance.

Here are the four Career Navigators at a meeting in front of the State House in Augusta.

Adult education-based Career Navigators serve primarily in geographic areas of the state with less access to post-secondary and other educational opportunities as well as support services. These areas include the counties of York, Kennebec, Androscoggin, Oxford, Lincoln, Waldo, Knox, and Sagadahoc. Navigators help people in their communities to take the next step in their careers.

To learn more about the Career Navigators and how to contact them click here.

 

