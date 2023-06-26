Gaylord Sports Association Receives $40,000 Grant from The Hartford
Company surprises local athletes with custom-fit equipment
This grant will increase our capacity to serve more athletes with disabilities”WALLINGFORD, CT, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaylord Sports Association, a program of nonprofit rehabilitation-focused healthcare system Gaylord Specialty Healthcare headquartered in Wallingford, Conn., was recently awarded a $40,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— atie Joly, Gaylord Sports Association Program Manager
The grant enabled the Gaylord Sports Association, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase equipment to expand their adaptive sports programs including sled hockey, wheelchair tennis, waterskiing, cycling, yoga, boxing, archery and golf.
“This grant will increase our capacity to serve more athletes with disabilities,” said Katie Joly, Gaylord Sports Association Program Manager. “We know that sports has the power to change lives and we are grateful to The Hartford and Move United to have new equipment that will help adaptive sports be more accessible to even more athletes who have a physical disability or visual impairment.”
The Hartford surprised Chelsea Michaud of Wolcott, a 32-year-old athlete, with a custom-fit tennis wheelchair. This equipment will improve Chelsea’s experience on the tennis court and allow her to participate in playing tennis recreationally with her friends and family.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports with its world class Team Hartford athletes, as well as The Hartford Adaptive Sports Competition Series and The Hartford Ski Spectacular in partnership with Move United. Over the past five years, the company has donated more than 5,000 pieces of adaptive equipment.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube