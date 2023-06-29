Popular Mobile Anti-virus Solutions Evaluated in AV-Comparatives’ Security Review 2023
The independent anti-virus security testing lab releases the results of malware protection and battery consumption of popular security products for Smartphones.
Our tests and reviews demonstrate that third-party mobile security products effectively improve device security and protect user privacy, with minimal impact on battery life.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives’ latest Mobile Security Report 2023 is now available. Nine security products for Android have been thoroughly tested and reviewed.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
Independent security testing lab AV-Comparatives has published the report of its 2023 investigation into anti-virus apps for the Android mobile platform. The Austrian institute comprehensively evaluated nine popular security apps to assess their malware protection, battery life, and theft prevention capabilities.
Third-party products made by Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, Kaspersky, Securion, and Trend Micro were all scrutinised, along with Google’s built-in security measures in the Android platform. The most recent version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 13, was utilised for the evaluation. It is looked at how well the tested products work on the latest version of Android.
More than 2,700 recent malicious applications for the Android operating system were used in the malware protection test. The results clearly demonstrated the advantages of employing independent anti-virus software to safeguard mobile devices from malicious Android software. A false-positives test with 500 legitimate apps was also run to ensure that the products tested don’t protect at the expense of high rates of false alarms.
Anti-theft functionality allows a user whose smartphone has been lost or stolen to, e.g. locate it, lock it, and wipe private data. Anti-theft features in the tested products were tested for reliable operation.
A past criticism of mobile security programs is that they cause a significant drain on the device’s battery. AV-Comparatives addressed this issue by running a battery-drain test. They evaluated the effect each product has on battery life during everyday phone usage (making calls, surfing the Internet, watching videos and sending emails).
As well as the results of the tests, the report includes general security advice and information for users of Android devices. The security measures incorporated into Android 13 are considered, along with the effect these have on third-party security apps and practical security tips tailored to Android users.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the Android Mobile Security Review 2023 can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
