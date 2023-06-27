Support Your Girlfriends x SurviveHER™ Launch Inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness & Wellness Women’s Empowerment Brunch
Event will feature a ‘pink chair’ chat with TV Personality/Breast cancer warrior Ananda Lewis and presentation by Novartis, a global healthcare companyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES , June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Together, in the fight against breast cancer, Support Your Girlfriends x SurviveHER™ will host their inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness & Wellness Women’s Empowerment Brunch on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Le Méridien in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The invitation-only event will convene fabulous entrepreneurs, media influencers and personalities, small business owners, and C-Suite executives for an informative, engaging social experience powered by health partner Novartis. A representative from the American Cancer Society will also be on-site to distribute literature about the organization’s new ‘I Love You, Get Screened’ campaign.
The event is intended to inform, inspire and empower women about breast cancer, breast health, and wellness; move them to action to schedule their mammograms. Special guests include:
Lyndsay Levingston, Founder, SurviveHER™ & American Cancer Society Get Screened Ambassador
Nikka McClain, Founder, #SupportYourGirlfriends & Tené Nicole Creative Agency
Ananda Lewis, TV Personality & Breast Cancer Warrior
Charreah K. Jackson, Award-winning Journalist & CEO of Founder Shine Army
To learn more about SurviveHER, visit https://imasurviveher.org. To register to cover the event, click here.
ABOUT SUPPORT YOUR GIRLFRIENDS
#SupportYourGirlfriends is a Tené Nicole initiative created by Founder and CEO Nikkia McClain to foster a community of supportive women. Tené Nícole is a boutique, one-stop, full-service creative agency located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients’ exposure via an extensive network of contacts in support of their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to the doorsteps of its clientele while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.
ABOUT SURVIVEHER™
In October 2020, Lyndsay Levingston founded SurviveHER™, a thriving nonprofit whose mission is to inform, inspire and empower a community of breast cancer surviveHERs and supporters. Lyndsay was diagnosed with Stage 2B triple negative breast cancer in July 2019, and confirmed cancer-free in July February 2020. Her inspirational story of surviveHERship has been featured across numerous media outlets including ESSENCE, Essence.com, NBC News, Revolt TV, OprahMag.com (now Oprah Daily) and the Houston Chronicle. SurviveHER™ has received numerous accolades and recognition for its community impact via national proclamations from U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Hakeem Jeffries. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed October 6 “SurviveHER Day” in the city.
Marilyn Remo
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 201-638-2685
marilynremo@tenenicole.com
