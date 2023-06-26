Viking Sunset Studios Launches IDR 1 Billion Fund under the VIKING FILM FUND name to help Empower Indonesian Filmmakers

Viking Sunset Studios lighting up the skies with commercials and videos

Viking Sunset Studios Launches a IDR 1 Billion Fund under the VIKING FILM FUND name for immediate disbursement to help Empower Indonesian Filmmakers

BALI, INDONESIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Sunset Studios Launches a IDR 1 Billion Fund under the VIKING FILM FUND name for immediate disbursement to help Empower Indonesian Filmmakers.

[Bali, 26 June 2023] – Viking Sunset Studios, a newly built film studio and production company based in the vibrant island of Bali, is thrilled to announce the launch of its IDR 1 Billion VIKING FILM Fund. This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide vital financial support to multiple Indonesian filmmakers, fostering their creative endeavors and helping them bring their film projects to fruition.

Securing funding for film production has long been a hurdle for emerging filmmakers in Indonesia. Viking Sunset Studios, recognizing this challenge, has committed to offering this distinctive fund demonstrating their dedication to nurturing local talents and fueling the growth of the Indonesian film industry. The use of the Viking Sunset Studios very own and amazing ARRI Mini LF Hollywood movie camera, coupled with its sound-proof green-screen studio in the Sanur headquarters, will also be offered to select film-makers.

Viking Sunset Studios owns and operates a large beachfront studio land in Tabanan, where stunning scenes can adapt the beach, the raging rivers, the rice terraces, the cliffs, a temple, a beach cave, and year-round sunsets. Select film makers can build exciting backlots against the crashing waves to be inspired by the amazing studio land.

"At Viking Sunset Studios, we believe in the power of Indonesian storytelling and the immense talent within our local film community," said Bo H. Holmgreen, President & CEO, Viking Sunset Studios. "Through the IDR 1 Billion VIKING FILM Fund, we are excited to help break down financial barriers and provide emerging filmmakers with the necessary resources to transform their creative visions into cinematic masterpieces."

The VIKING FILM Fund invites Indonesian filmmakers to submit their film pitches for evaluation. Viking Sunset Studios has assembled a panel of esteemed industry professionals and investors who will meticulously review the submissions, considering factors such as originality, storytelling potential, and commercial viability.

Selected projects will receive prestigious funding, enabling filmmakers to help cover essential production costs and fully realize their creative visions. This financial support together with the use of their professional film-making equipment like ARRI, Leica, Sony, and green-screen studio, will unlock new opportunities for filmmakers to create captivating films that resonate with audiences both locally and internationally.

"Our mission is to support Indonesian filmmakers in sharing compelling stories with the world," added Bo H. Holmgreen, having just returned from the Cannes Film Festival. "Building the Hollywood style film studio in Bali, we are committed to nurturing local talent and propelling the Indonesian film industry forward." The studios submitted a Bali-based documentary to the Cannes Film Festival Short-Corner,and has just submitted another documentary about the Balinese NYEPI celebration to the Venice Film Festival, where Mr. Holmgreen goes next for inspiration.

The submission window for film pitches is now open, and interested filmmakers are encouraged to visit www.vikingsunsetstudios.com/vss-film-pitch to apply for this incredible opportunity.

Viking Sunset Studios is excited to embark on this journey, partnering with Indonesian filmmakers to foster creativity, elevate storytelling, and contribute to the growth of the local film industry. Through the unique VIKING FILM Fund, Viking Sunset Studios is proud to champion the dreams of multiple Indonesian filmmakers and facilitate the creation of exceptional films. Applications accepted now with a deadline date of 14th July, 2023

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

info@vikingsunsetstudios.com