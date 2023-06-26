2023 Older New Yorkers' Day Join us for Older New Yorkers' Day 2023: November 3 at 1 p.m. Learn more about 2023 Older New Yorkers' Day

About

NYSOFA's 2023 Older New Yorkers' Day celebration is coming November 3, streaming on Facebook and YouTube at 1 p.m.

The virtual program celebrates older adults nominated by local offices for the aging for their volunteerism, featuring remarks from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and invited guests.



Nominations for Older New Yorkers' Day

Nominations are open to New York's 59 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA). Each AAA may nominate up to two older New Yorkers in their community who are distinguished for their volunteerism.*



Nomination Deadlines

Consideration for special awards (i.e., Governor’s Exemplary Service Award): nominations due August 15, 2023 .



. Inclusion in the printed book of biographies (nominations due September 1, 2023). Please note that NYSOFA intends to design and publish the program book – with all of the nominee bios/photos – well in advance of Older New Yorkers’ Day.



Photo Deadlines

All photos are due September 1, 2023 for inclusion in the program book.



How to Submit



If you have any questions or need assistance, do not hesitate to reach out to Darren Boysen at (518) 486-2720 or [email protected].



*Nominations from other sources will not be considered.